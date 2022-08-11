“When he clicks again, then I think he will be unstoppable” – Louis Saha backs Manchester United star to get 'back to his best’ soon

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has backed Marcus Rashford to return to his best.

Rashford has enjoyed a torrid couple of years with the Red Devils. The winger scored just five times in 32 appearances across competitions last season and often looked out of sorts. He also runs the risk of missing out on England's squad for this year's FIFA World Cup after his struggles at Old Trafford.

However, Saha believes Rashford is committed and will be "unstoppable" once he rediscovers his mojo. The Frenchman, who won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League with Manchester United, told Metro (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

“The longer it takes him to get out of this bad form, then the more you start to worry. But he has too much talent and he’s a great kid.”

Saha continued:

“You can see that he loves the club, he’s very committed to the club, and he doesn’t talk to the press in any nonsense way. It’s only a matter of time before he’s back to his best and scoring goals for fun. When he clicks again, then I think he will be unstoppable.”

He went on to add that injuries have robbed Rashford of some of his confidence, which has had a negative effect on the winger:

“He’s had to come back from an injury and has to rediscover that confidence. Once he does that, I think he’ll continue to improve and improve.”

Saha concluded:

“I think sometimes he shows he’s more frustrated than he should be, but that’s just part of football when you have the talent, and it isn’t quite clicking. If he keeps working hard and tries to enjoy his football more it will come back, I’m sure about that.”

Marcus Rashford and Manchester United were poor in their Premier League opener

Manchester United's pre-season offered plenty of optimism for their supporters.

One of the standout features of a fairly successful preparatory phase was their front three of Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial. The trio linked up extremely well for Erik ten Hag's side, temporarily alleviating the lack of a significant goal threat in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, with Martial out injured, Rashford and Sancho underwhelmed during United's 2022-23 Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7. Neither player had any real impact in the final third as the Red Devils fell to a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Rashford had just 34 touches of the ball and also missed a big chance in the second half after he was set up by Ronaldo. He managed no shots on target apart from that miss and completed neither of his two dribble attempts (as per Sofascore).

The Englishman will hope to remedy things when Manchester United travel to Brentford for their second league fixture on Saturday, August 13.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee