“When Cristiano Ronaldo left, Benzema was there” - Real Madrid legend calls for attacking reinforcements this summer

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez has urged the club to sign an attacker this summer. This comes after Los Blancos lost club legend Karim Benzema to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Speaking to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, the Mexican legend said:

"When Cristiano left, there was Benzema. Now it's different, Real Madrid need to act immediately - Joselu is a great solution, but it's clear the club needs someone else too, some elite player who brings the goals."

Spanish striker Joselu, who has been signed from recently-relegated Espanyol on loan, is likely to be a backup option. The La Liga giants also have Uruguayan teenager Alvaro Rodriguez in their ranks, who impressed in his call-ups to the senior squad. He is expected to play a greater role in the upcoming season.

However, as Sanchez pointed out, Real Madrid will still be in the market for a big-money signing at the centre forward position. They have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, but Spurs owner Daniel Levy is said to be adamant about his high price tag for the 29-year-old.

Rumors around a move for Kylian Mbappe have also resurfaced. L'Equipe reported that the Frenchman has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to not extend his stay at the club beyond the upcoming season. To avoid losing him on a free, PSG could be forced to sell the 24-year-old this summer and Los Blancos will be among the front-runners to secure his signature.

Real Madrid and Manchester United in race for Serie A star

Dimarco is attracting interest from various clubs across Europe.

Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco is a transfer target for the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United. According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, Los Blancos are looking to add to the left-back position having grown frustrated with Ferland Mendy.

The Frenchman has regularly missed games with injuries and thus could leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. Although they have brought back Fran Garcia, Dimarco could be a valuable addition. The Italian was a key part of Inter Milan's run to the Champions League final, bagging six goals and 10 assists in the season.

The Nerazzurri are in a precarious situation financially and could be forced to make sales. Dimarco is one of the most valuable assets at the club and thus could depart the San Siro.

Manchester United are also interested in the player. Despite having two left-backs in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, the Red Devils are appreciative of Dimarco's versatility and are expected to compete with Real Madrid.

