"When Cristiano Ronaldo left he took things into his own hands" - Endrick says he's inspired by Karim Benzema's style of play

Endrick said that he is inspired by Karim Benzema's style of play and even went on to praise how the Frenchman shone following Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid departure.

Ronaldo left the Madrid giants back in 2018 and Benzema since became the team's attacking leader. Speaking about his admiration of the Frenchman, Endrick said (via RMCF France):

"I'm a 9 with a soul of 10. I love Benzema. When Cristiano Ronaldo left he took things into his own hands, he became another player. I watched him a lot on TV and his style of play is very inspiring."

Karim Benzema has left Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad at the start of the season. He scored 354 goals for the Madrid giants before joining the club.

Endrick, meanwhile, has already signed for the Madrid giants. He will join Real Madrid in 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Portugal's camp for the upcoming UEFA Euro qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning form for Al-Nassr so far this season. He has scored 12 goals and has provided four assists in 10 matches for the Saudi Pro League club so far.

Ronaldo has now joined Portugal for the upcoming UEFA Euro qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg. The 38-year-old reacted on social media upon joining his national team's camp as he wrote:

"It's nice to be back home! Maximum motivation and total focus to face these next 2 games on our road to Euro2024!"

Ronaldo made 200 appearances for Portugal during the previous international break and he is also international football's top scorer with 123 goals to his name. Roberto Martinez outlined the role Ronaldo plays in the national team's dressing room as he said (quotes as per Khel Now):

“A player with 200 appearances, that’s something unique. I can tell you I’m very happy to have [Cristiano] Ronaldo in my team."

Fans will keep a keen eye on how many goals Ronaldo can manage to score for his country in the upcoming international break.