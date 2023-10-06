“When the fans get angry, it can get in the way” – Berbatov offers prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Brentford 

Manchester United icon Dimitar Berbatov has backed his former side to defeat Brentford in their upcoming Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 7.

The Red Devils have made a disastrous start to their 2023-24 campaign, losing six of their 10 games in all competitions. They most recently lost 1-0 against Crystal Palace in the league on September 30 and are currently 10th in the standings with just nine points after seven games.

Pressure is slowly starting to mount on head coach Erik ten Hag to reverse his side's fortunes. He will be aiming to get back to winning ways against a Brentford side that have also struggled in recent weeks. The Bees are 14th with seven points, having won just one of their seven games so far this season.

Providing his prediction for the upcoming clash, Berbatov wrote (via METRO):

"I don’t even want to think about Man United losing again. I know what it’s like to lose games at home at Manchester United. When you play at home again, you can feel the tension because the fans are expecting you to win against Brentford. When the fans get angry, it can get in the way of the players' confidence who can be afraid to get on the ball."

He added:

"At the same time, Man United need to be brave and they have to win. Things will move from bad to worse if they don’t. It is a must-win and I hope they can do it. I’ll back them to."

Berbatov's Prediction: 1-0

Brentford boss Thomas Frank gives his thoughts on Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund

Brentford manager Thomas Frank admitted he is happy that Rasmus Hojlund has made a bright start to his Manchester United career.

The Red Devils signed Hojlund on August 5 for a reported transfer fee of £64 million from Serie A side Atalanta. He made his debut for the club a month later due to a minor injury.

Since then, the striker has flourished and has been one of the bright sparks in a dull United side. He has scored three goals in seven appearances across all competitions, finding great success in the UEFA Champions League.

Ahead of their clash against Manchester United, Thomas Frank said (via @UtdPlug):

“He's scoring goals. I know he’s not playing for Brentford but I’m Danish and I'm happy that a Danish player is coming through and doing well.”

Hojlund will be hoping to score his first Premier League goal against Brentford this weekend to help his side get back to winning ways.