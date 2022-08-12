“When we were friends!! Come here my little friend” – Dani Alves pokes fun at Cristiano Ronaldo with one of their hilarious old pictures

Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has poked fun at Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo with an image on his Instagram account.

The veteran Brazilian defender left Barca for a second time this summer to join Liga MX club UNAM.

He made 405 appearances during his time at the Nou Camp, scoring 22 goals whilst providing 104 assists.

During the height of his career, he came up against Ronaldo when Barca clashed with Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

Ronaldo, formerly of Madrid, forged an eye-catching rivalry with Alves during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Not only did the two legendary players duel for their clubs but also on international duty and Alves has uploaded a picture of the pair on his Instagram, saying:

“When we were friends!! Come here my little friend."

Whilst Cristiano Ronaldo can lay claim to being one of the greatest players in history, Alves eclipses the former Galactico in one department.

The Brazilian is the most decorated player in not only Barca's history but in football as a whole, winning 43 trophies to Ronaldo's 30.

The pair are unlikely to ever face off against each other at club level again with Alves having joined the Mexican league.

However, Alves is still in contention to make Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad in what will likely be his and Ronaldo's last international tournament.

The former Barcelona star is now 39 whilst the current Manchester United striker is 37.

Alves and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry relived

The legendary duo locked horns on numerous occasions

Alves and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry led to some iconic moments in the El Clasico for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

In 2015 when Barca thrashed Madrid 4-0 at the Bernabeu, the Portuguese star appeared to direct an elbow at the Brazilian right-back who had grabbed hold of him.

Alves would find himself in the referee's book, although Ronaldo got away with it.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Dani Alves chooses Cristiano Ronaldo as the toughest opponent he has ever faced. Dani Alves chooses Cristiano Ronaldo as the toughest opponent he has ever faced. 🐐 https://t.co/MyIxNa6Sl6

The situation between the pair didn't improve in February following their tussle with the former Los Blancos star ignoring the veteran defender at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

It came after Alves had made comments suggesting that Ronaldo was a victim of his own success that seemed to irk the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Brazilian has since explained his analysis of the United star, saying:

"When I said he always wanted the limelight, that when you win you are going to be the star but when you lose they will go for you, I said it in a very respectful way."

He added,

"And I think the same of [Lionel] Messi or Neymar. But my thoughts were not negative. What happens is that the press sold them differently, saying that I had spoken ill of him. And Ronaldo believed it."

