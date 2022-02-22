"When he is on his game, he is brilliant"- Paul Scholes names one Manchester United star who is good enough to start for Liverpool 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes feels Paul Pogba is the only player from their current side who is good enough to start for Liverpool.

The Frenchman has been riddled with injuries once again this season and only recently returned to action from a thigh problem.

Since returning to Old Trafford in 2016, he's endured a tumultuous spell and is now in the last four months of his contract as the World Cup winner could leave again. Pogba is often criticized for a lack of consistency but Scholes thinks he's the only Red Devil who could easily slot into Liverpool's XI.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, he said:

"Pogba in his best form would. He is indicative of what the club are doing. Every player is inconsistent. People running the club are inconsistent in what they are doing. I have been a big critic of Paul, but if you are an opposing player going to Old Trafford and you are playing against Fred and McTominay... all day long."

Pogba registered four assists on the opening day of Manchester United's Premier League season but has only been able to add four more since then, thanks to a lengthy injury layoff.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Sign the contract, Don't care how Man Utd do it but Pogba, Sancho and Bruno Fernandes must play together next season.Sign the contract, @paulpogba ✍🥂 Don't care how Man Utd do it but Pogba, Sancho and Bruno Fernandes must play together next season.Sign the contract, @paulpogba ✍🥂 https://t.co/hXNR5SWKgq

But whenever he's been on the field, the Frenchman has mostly shone, and Scholes reflected on the same in his comments.

“Now, you don’t know what you are going to get with Paul. But when he is on his game, he is brilliant. But when he isn’t, then against your Liverpool and Man City’s, you might struggle in them areas. Where do Man United go next year to replace him?” asked Scholes.

The Frenchman be hoping to see a few minutes in Manchester United's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Manchester United star is reportedly open to leaving

Paul Pogba has just over four months left on his Manchester United contract but questions remain over his future at Old Trafford.

A report by The Telegraph revealed that he's ready to wait until the end of the current season to decide his future and is open to listening to all offers on the table.

Soccer Laduma @Soccer_Laduma Paul Pogba's contract is coming to an end this season and the player is reportedly uninterested in renewal with Manchester United! Paul Pogba's contract is coming to an end this season and the player is reportedly uninterested in renewal with Manchester United! 😲 https://t.co/Hw5qsfB4nd

This includes proposals from other Premier League sides but the 28-year-old has garnered interest from several top sides around Europe, including PSG and Juventus, who're open to re-signing him.

In a bid to avoid losing for free again, Manchester United have offered him a contract worth £500,000 per week, but Pogba is yet to respond.

