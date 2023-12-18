"When the games matter, he is always there" – Manchester United legend explains why Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is 'annoying'

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is quite infuriating due to his excellent goalscoring record against his former team.

The Reds, who beat United 7-0 at home last season, failed to get the better of their rivals on Sunday (December 17). Despite relishing 68% possession and recording 34 shots, they were held to a 0-0 draw.

Salah, who has scored 12 goals in 13 matches against the Red Devils, started the Premier League clash at Anfield. He registered six shots and created five chances, but ultimately failed to extend his record.

Speaking on the Premier League Productions, Scholes shared his thoughts on the 31-year-old's clinical outings over the years. Labelling the Egyptian 'annoying', he said (h/t HITC):

"He is annoying for us. But he is brilliant, isn't he?! You see his finishes there. As you mentioned, the big games. When the games matter, he is always there. The goals against Manchester City. The goals against Manchester United. All the big games."

Heaping praise on the ex-Chelsea and AS Roma man, Scholes added:

"You always think: 'How could we stop him?' A lot of his goals are very similar when he cuts in from that right-hand side. And you are thinking: 'How can it happen all the time?’ But he just has that much quality. You just can't stop him. You know what's coming, but can't stop it."

Salah, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2025, has scored 200 goals in 328 appearances across competitions for Liverpool so far. He has also provided 87 assists and has lifted seven trophies since arriving from AS Roma for a sum of around £37 million in 2017.

Manchester United great Roy Keane slams Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk for remarks

Following Liverpool's goalless draw against Manchester United, Virgil van Dijk said that his team were the only team trying to win the match.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Manchester United great Roy Keane hit out at the former Celtic defender for his recent remarks. He said (h/t Mirror):

"Obviously some arrogance coming out of him dissing United like that. He needs to be reminded himself that he's playing for a team that's only won one title in 30-odd years. He said only one team wanted to win, United are buzzing with the point. United are in a difficult place, like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many a year. So maybe that bit of arrogance backfired on him today."

Van Dijk, 32, is next likely to be in action for Liverpool in their EFL Cup quarter-final against West Ham United on Wednesday (December 20).