“When you get sent off like that it’s the loneliest place in the world” – Gary Neville reacts to ‘moment of madness’ from Darwin Nunez on Liverpool home debut

Prominent pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has sympathized with Darwin Nunez following his red card during Liverpool's match against Crystal Palace.

The Uruguayan forward received his marching orders from referee Paul Tierney following a headbutt on Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Neville labeled Nunez's antics as "a moment of madness." The former player also recalled the time he had a rush of blood on the pitch, similar to the Liverpool forward. Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said:

"It's a moment of madness. It's a proper butt, Andersen will feel that. We don't know why he's done it. I've done two or three things like this in my career. We don't know why we react. We have no idea. We go off and think 'what did I just do' - honestly.

"I kicked a ball at a fan at Everton and did a similar thing in a game against Steve McManaman. It's that red mist. It comes over you."

Neville also stated that getting a red card is one of the worst things to happen to a footballer. He provided some insight into what a player goes through after being dismissed, stating:

"When you get sent off like that it's the loneliest place in the world. You might have a kit man with you, but it's horrible. You are in that dressing room and your team-mates are out on the pitch. You've left them down and you feel so bad."

He added:

"You don't need to say too much to a player that has been sent off as it's awful anyway and they take responsibility."

Neville, however, believes that Nunez and the rest of the Liverpool squad will move on quickly since they are all a close-knit group of players:

"I'm sure he'd have gone around the dressing room to apologise. The rest of the lads in that dressing room will pick him up as it's a good dressing room."

Liverpool trailed Crystal Palace by 1-0 going into half-time following a goal scored by Wilfred Zaha after 31 minutes. The Reds were on the ascendence after the break before Nunez was shown a red card 12 minutes after half-time.

Liverpool, however, scored just moments after going down to 10 men. Colombian winger Luis Diaz cut inside from the left hand side and curled the ball past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita to bring his side level.

Despite piling on the pressure in search of a winner, the Reds had to settle for a 1-1 stalemate at Anfield. They have now drawn both of their Premier League games this season following a 2-2 draw against Fulham last weekend.

Liverpool already trail Manchester City by four points

Despite being only two games into the new Premier League season, Liverpool already trail title rivals Manchester City by four points. The defending champions have won their opening two games of the new season and are currently top of the league table.

It is worth mentioning that the Reds have twice finished runners-up to Manchester City by a single point in recent Premier League history. One of those instances came last season, with the winner being decided on a dramatic final day.

City will take on Newcastle United in their next match while Liverpool will clash horns with arch-rivals Manchester United.

