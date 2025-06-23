"When he gets the ball, I feel like anything can happen" - F1 legend Fernando Alonso names Real Madrid star who excites him the most

Formula 1 icon Fernando Alonso has named Kylian Mbappe as the Real Madrid player that excites him the most. The Spaniard also revealed that whenever Mbappe was in possession of the ball, he felt something could happen on the field of play.

In a recent interview, Alonso opened up about his thoughts on the French star. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"Since he was at Monaco, Mbappe has always given me something special, When he gets the ball, I feel like anything can happen. He’s the player who calls to me the most."

Mbappe has been productive in front of goal since moving to the Spanish capital from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer. Despite Real Madrid's failure to win trophies, the Frenchman has delivered on an individual level.

In 56 matches in Los Merengues colors, Mbappe has scored 43 goals and provided five assists across competitions. The forward, however, is yet to register an appearance in Xabi Alonso's reign as Los Blancos manager.

He has missed Madrid's recent games against Al-Hilal and Pachuca in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. Reports have cited a stomach problem as the cause of his absence from the squad.

"The way of playing is different" - Federico Valverde on the difference between Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid's new manager

Federico Valverde opened up on the difference in playing style under Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso. The Uruguayan added that Alonso didn't prefer his midfield players to drop deep and receive the ball from the backline.

In an interview following their 3-1 victory over Pachuca in the Club World Cup, Valverde was questioned about the difference between Ancelotti and Alonso's tactics. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Difference between Ancelotti & Xabi? The way of playing is different. Xabi doesn’t want the midfielders to drop deep too much to receive the ball. He asks us to be between the lines so that we can turn & drive. He also wants to have a little more control."

Alonso registered his first managerial victory in Madrid's 3-1 win over Pachuca on Sunday, June 22.

