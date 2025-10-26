"When is he getting shipped to Celta Vigo", "Threw every big game this season" - Fans slam Barcelona star after their 2-1 loss to Real Madrid

Barcelona fans are furious with Pau Cubarsi after their 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, October 26. Many believe that the defender was a key reason for their loss and should be sold soon.

Real Madrid took the lead in the 22nd minute through Kylian Mbappe, after a brilliant through ball from Jude Bellingham. The Frenchman ran in behind the Barcelona defenders after a line-breaking pass from the Englishman.

Fermin Lopez managed to level things up in the 38th minute, but the Catalan side could not hold on to their lead. Bellingham managed to get on the scoresheet just five minutes later to give the Blancos the lead before half-time.

Xabi Alonso's side managed to hold on to their lead in the second half, but failed to improve it as Wojciech Szczęsny saved Mbappe's penalty. Pedri was sent off in the final minute of injury time, but the Barcelona fans are focused on Cubarsi and are calling for him to be sold.

Many posted:

siddharth @Totodile3245d Game felt like those stinky 0-0 draws and 1-0 losses we take to mid table teams so so so annoying even sent pedri off man fuck this shit Sell cubarsi first chance we get

Pluto @Olaw4le When is cubarsi getting shipped to Celta vigo?

eon @vivideonic @Bri_an2 Cubarsi threw every big game this season and last and he’s still playing cos of La Masia gimmick.

Carabas @ChrisCarabas Honestly tired of Cubarsi. Absolute shit

Aman raj @Amanraj_76 @NealGardner_ That mid ass cubarsi is such a fraud

JOE PEO @JooePeo Cubarsi spends too much time screaming and rolling around on the floor to be a decent center half

Cubarsi spoke to The Athletic ahead of El Clasico and said:

"Last year we showed what we are capable of against Madrid, beating them four times and feeling like we were on top of the games. This year, it’s a new match. They will want revenge, but we have to be ourselves, as we were last season, and trust in our game."

Real Madrid are now five points clear of Barcelona after 10 matches in the league.

Barcelona star on facing Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Hansi Flick's tactics

Pau Cubarsi was asked in his interview with The Athletic if facing Kylian Mbappe was harder than taking his university exams. The Spaniard was quick to admit that it was harder to take on the Frenchman and said:

"It’s tougher to have Mbappe taking you on because you just don’t know which way he will try to dribble past you, he can do anything. With the exams, if you study a little bit you should be fine. I did them last summer and was alright. My best mark was in philosophy, because you could rely a bit more on what you studied, and less on what is taught in class, as I missed some of them for football."

Talking about Hansi Flick's tactics, he added:

"When I’ve seen it from the outside, it does seem a bit risky and that there’s a lot of space, but from the inside it doesn’t seem so exaggerated. I trust my team-mates because that’s what we’ve practised during the week. We’ve watched videos and analysis that get us all on the same page, so we all have the same idea, and that’s why we’ve been successful."

Barcelona face Elche and Celta Vigo in the league and Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League before the November international break.

