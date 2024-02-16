Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has lifted the lid on Cristiano Ronaldo's exceptional mentality.

The Portuguese tactician coached Ronaldo at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013. The Portugal captain was one of the biggest names in world football at the time.

Mourinho recently remenisced on working with the star, saying that Ronaldo wasn't satisfied even when the team were on their way to a convincing win. He said (via GOAL):

"You have guys like Cristiano, where you are playing against Levante and you are winning five-nil and you tell the guy to relax and take a rest. 'No, no, no, I can score one more goal!' When you have guys like this, you know the boat is in the water and you just let the boat go and in the end you enjoy the fight.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, apart from being one of the most talented players of all time, has been know for having a dominant mental game. Mourinho's words only prove Ronaldo's hunger for success further.

Ronaldo played 164 games under his compatriot, scoring 168 goals and providing 49 assists.

Jose Mourinho reveals secret to managing Cristiano Ronaldo

Jose Mourinho was the first manager to play Cristiano Ronaldo as more of a primary goalscorer instead of a winger. The Portuguese tactician unleashed a new side of Ronaldo that the world hadn't seen before.

The 61-year-old revealed the secret to managing a superstar like Ronaldo, sharing that adjusting the team tactically to accomodate a player of that caliber was the secret to success. Mourinho told Rio Ferdinand (via talkSPORT):

"Motivation, you don't need to give him. Ambition, responsibility, you cannot give him. Technically, you cannot give him. It's just to give him some tactical adjustments and let the guy be happy."

Mourinho added that he was happy to let Ronaldo do what he does best. Mourinho said:

"I think you don't coach. I don't have to teach much, it is about being happy, it is about creating an environment by the tactical point of view, by the idea of football where the player can show his best."

Ronaldo, currently 39-years-old, has still been producing the goods in Saudi Arabia. He has scored 25 goals and has provided 11 assists in 26 matches for Al-Nassr.