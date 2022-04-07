“When he’s on the field, they are a different team” – Alejandro Moreno claims Real Madrid ‘run out of ideas’ without one player

Former Venezuela forward and ESPN FC pundit Alejandro Moreno has hailed Karim Benzema as the 'Most Valuable Player' at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos placed one foot in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 win against Chelsea in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday. Benzema scored a hat-trick for Carlo Ancelotti's side at Stamford Bridge, while Kai Havertz netted for the Blues.

GOAL @goal Another Champions League night, another Karim Benzema masterclass Another Champions League night, another Karim Benzema masterclass 🌟 https://t.co/O3O5Go6hFR

The France international's hat-trick helped Real Madrid beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 of the competition last month. Benzema has now repeated the trick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, claiming the match ball.

Benzema has made it clear that he is the most important player in Ancelotti's squad, according to Moreno. The former Major League Soccer (MLS) star also insisted that Real Madrid run of ideas when the 34-year-old is not on the pitch. He said on ESPN FC:

“He [Benzema] is the most important player for Carlo Ancelotti and Real madrid. When he's on the field they are a different team and if you had any question or any doubt as to the value of Karim Benzema at Real Madrid, just take him off the field and see what that team becomes. It is an amazing transformation as to how that team run out of ideas when Benzema is not on the field, he is the definition of an MVP, Most Valuable Player.”

Los Blancos go into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea with a two-goal lead. Benzema, who captained the side at Stamford Bridge, will be looking to get the job done at the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

Karim Benzema has been in fine form for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has been in red hot form for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season. Wednesday's hat-trick saw the Frenchman take his goalscoring tally to 11 in the UEFA Champions League.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d'Or this season.



Prove us wrong. Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d'Or this season.Prove us wrong. https://t.co/UziBAHvN0a

The 34-year-old has also scored 24 goals from 26 appearances for Los Blancos in La Liga. His contributions have proven to be key to the team enjoying a 12-point lead at the top of the table.

It is worth noting that Benzema has also provided 13 assists from 36 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish giants. The centre-forward has thus made himself an early favorite for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

