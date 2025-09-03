“When he’s on the pitch, we know how the team plays” - Scaloni explains how Argentina have become stronger even without Lionel Messi

Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni has praised his players for stepping up and delivering on the pitch in the absence of Lionel Messi. He believes that the style and tactics remain the same without the Inter Miami captain, and the players have managed to adapt to it.

Speaking to Flash Score, Scaloni stated that the Argentina players called up are the best in the country and consistently demonstrate their worth on the pitch. He believes that it is one of the key reasons why they have not suffered when Messi sits out, and said:

"Well, in the end, when he is on the pitch, we know how the team plays, but also the team has interpreted that when he is not on the pitch, our line of play has to be the same. Fortunately, we have players who make his absence less, and that's what's important. Without players it's difficult, and that's what this national team has, to be able to choose from among the best and have a huge group of players.”

Scaloni commented on Messi's hint that he was set to play in a World Cup qualifier for the final time in his career and said:

"Yes, well, in principle, let's enjoy him now, let's enjoy him as much as possible, as many games as he can play, and we'll see in the future. It's obvious that at some point he won't be here and the Argentine national team will always continue, but the moment he decides not to come, the loss will be enormous, not only for Argentine football, but for the world of football, which wants to see him on the pitch. In the end, whoever likes football likes him to be there, so for now let's enjoy it."

Lionel Scaloni has managed 85 matches for the national team, with Lionel Messi missing 20 games. Rodrigo De Paul remains the player with the most appearances under the manager, with 77, while Leandro Paedes comes second with 68.

No heir for Lionel Messi, claims Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni was asked by Flash Score to name the heir to Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team, and the manager claimed that there was no player who could fill those boots. He added that no player in world football will come close to the Barcelona legend and said:

"No, there can't be. There won't be. There won't be an heir to Messi, for sure. There may be great players who marked the era, but what he has done in such a long time, I think it will be unrepeatable. Football has a lot of unthinkable things, but in this, I could almost assure you that it will be impossible to see anything else like it. At least from what I saw, I think Leo is unmatched."

Lionel Messi has played 65 matches under Lionel Scaloni with the national team. He has scored 47 goals and assisted 19 times, while winning the Copa America twice and the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

