"When I came out, I cried" – Real Madrid star reveals his reaction after learning extent of injury at the start of the season

Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois has opened up on his initial reaction on realizing he had sustained an anterior cruciate ligament problem at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Courtois, 32, picked up his long-term injury during a pre-season training session at his club's Valdebebas training ground earlier this August. He is set to be out for the majority of the ongoing season, with Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andriy Lunin deputizing in his place.

During a recent interview with Elle magazine, Courtois claimed that he broke down in tears after learning the extent of his injury issue ahead of the ongoing campaign. He said (h/t Madrid Universal):

"We went to the MRI, and they knew very quickly that I had been seriously injured. I was still inside, and they had already told Mishel [Gerzig] and the physio what I had. When I came out, I cried, but then you feel the love of the people, and you start to be positive."

Courtois also asserted that he is currently focussing on his recovery:

"You can't go back. Mishel has helped me a lot, especially in the first month when I was lame and could barely move. Now I'm working hard to come back as soon as possible and 100% recovered."

Asked to shed light on his current state, the Real Madrid star replied:

"Now I spend more hours in training, but I also have more flexibility to be with my children and with Mishel. The good thing is that they adore her, so we share a lot of time together. The injury has made everything look in a different perspective. I love football and I miss it, but there are other things that I love and that I want to do."

David Alaba responds to recent speculation about his future at current club Real Madrid

When asked to shed light on the transfer rumors linking him with a transfer back to the Bundesliga, Real Madrid defender David Alaba claimed that he is happy at his club. He replied (h/t 90min):

"I'm not thinking that far ahead. I feel very comfortable in Madrid. I like Real Madrid and I have very clear goals. My thoughts are not anywhere else."

Alaba, 31, has cemented himself as a key first-team member for Real Madrid since arriving on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in 2021. He has helped them lift six trophies, making 97 appearances so far.

A 105-cap Austria international, the defender earned his name during his 13-year-long stint at Bayern. He guided the Bundesliga giants to a staggering 27 trophies and featured in 431 matches for them.