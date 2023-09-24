“When I didn’t have real problems, I was a true drama queen” – Shakira opens up on incident over expensive gift from ex-partner Gerard Pique

Pop sensation Shakira has broken her silence on her recent split from Gerard Pique. Talking about her time with the Spanish football star, she mentioned an incident involving an expensive gift that her former boyfriend once gave her.

The separation has engulfed the two in a lot of publicity, leaving little room for either to escape the media spotlight. The Colombian singer-songwriter notably relocated from Barcelona to Miami following the breakup and looks to have returned to her music in full swing.

In a new sit-down with Billboard, she discussed her emotional evolution and the significance of a particular diamond ring that Gerard Pique had purchased for her. In the interview, Shakira described a transformative journey towards emotional maturity, revealing:

"My strength. I thought I was much weaker. I used to crumble before the stupidest problems. I’d create a drama because I chipped my tooth or that kind of stuff. But maturing, going through truly difficult things, gives you a sense of perspective and empathy. You learn how to value the good moments and how not to amplify the bad ones."

Shakira then delved into the specific incident that led to Pique purchasing the extravagant diamond ring for her.

"Before, when I didn’t have real problems, I was a true drama queen. I remember one time, Gerard bought me a diamond ring because I chipped a tooth on The Voice and I was crying so much. I was inconsolable. I was also pregnant, so I was highly hormonal.

"Now I chip a tooth, and it doesn’t go beyond being a little inconvenience that you fix with a visit to the dentist. I wouldn’t cry over it for two days in a row like I used to back in the day when I used to be happy."

Shakira opened up about how the split with Gerard Pique affected her

Colombian pop icon Shakira recently shared more details about her split from Gerard Pique and the emotional whirlwind she found herself in during that period.

In an interview with People en Espanol, the singer revealed the difficult circumstances that included allegations of Pique's infidelity and her father's critical condition.

Shakira found out about her relationship's "betrayal" at the same time her father was in critical condition (via FOX News):

"Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart," she told the outlet. "I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

The culmination of these events led her to a point of desperation where she questioned if she was "going to survive."

The release of her song, 'BZRP Music Session #53', was perceived by fans as an implication of Pique's unfaithfulness. She later corroborated this speculation by admitting to feeling "betrayed" in her interaction with the media.

Currently, the pop music icon remains in Miami with her children, while Gerard Pique is in a relationship with Clara Chia.