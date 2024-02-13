"When I got the news, I was like: ‘Good for you’" - Thierry Henry on Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down as Liverpool boss

France U-21 manager Thierry Henry has shared his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp leaving his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the season. The German manager recently announced his decision to exit the club, ending a successful nine-year spell with the club.

Jurgen Klopp became Liverpool manager in 2015 after a successful stint in his native Germany with Borussia Dortmund, in which he won the Bundesliga. He led the Reds through a period of struggles to make them one of the best teams in Europe for many years. He won every trophy available with the club.

The Merseysiders were dealt a great blow when the hugely successful manager announced that he would leave the club at the conclusion of the season. Thierry Henry recently said that he understands Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave the club. He pinned it on the demanding nature of the job, especially at the highest level.

Speaking in his role as a CBS Sports pundit, the Arsenal legend revealed that the job is tough, and managers need to look out for themselves:

“Pep was at Barcelona, took a sabbatical year. Klopp is at Liverpool, is stopping. Xavi is at Barcelona, he is also stopping. Three great clubs.

“That’s a dream job normally and they are stopping. That tells you a story. The pressure, everybody has a voice, social media and whatnot. It is tough to be a manager and no one cares about you. You’re going to have to take care of yourself at one point."

He added:

“I understand that it’s very nice for fans and everybody involved, journalists, but do not think only about yourself and thinking that the Premier League will miss Klopp, that Liverpool will miss Klopp.

"We know that, we know that is true. But he was missing his family, he was missing his own time, he was missing his sanity. So good for him. When I got the news, I was like: ‘Good for you.’”

Thierry Henry was named as the France U-21 manager in 2023, having worked as an assistant to Roberto Martinez as Belgium manager before that. The Frenchman enjoyed a successful playing career at the highest level but has yet to attain such heights in management.

Jurgen Klopp receives boost as talismanic Liverpool forward returns to full training

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will surely be greatly pleased after his star forward Mohamed Salah resumed full training with the side. The Egyptian was spotted in training for the first time since picking up an injury during the just-concluded AFCON.

Salah scored a penalty to rescue Egypt from defeat in their opener against Mozambique before starting the second game against Ghana. The 31-year-old lasted less than half the match before he was taken off with an injury, and missed the remainder of the tournament.

Jurgen Klopp has his star forward back in the squad as they head towards the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on February 25. Before that though, they will face Brentford and Luton Town in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Salah has contributed 14 goals and eight assists in 20 league appearances for the Reds this season as they chase a second league title of the Klopp era.