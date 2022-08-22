"When I was a kid, my favorite team in England was Arsenal" - Premier League attacker's old comments resurface amid rumors of £50 million Gunners switch

Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto's old comments regarding Arsenal have resurfaced amid rumors of a move to the Emirates. As per The Athletic, the Portuguese international has emerged as a target for the Gunners.

The report claims that Mikel Arteta has identified the former Braga winger as the priority target as Nicolas Pepe edges closer to a loan move to Nice. The Gunners' chances of landing the highly-rated Portuguese international are quite promising, given Neto's old comments.

Back in 2020, in an interview with talkSPORT, the Wolves attacker admitted that he is a boyhood Arsenal fan.

The dynamic attacker stated that he is a huge admirer of former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger and his style of play. He reaffirmed that he was happy at Molineux but could not hide his love for the north London giants. Neto said, as quoted by Football.London:

"When I was a kid, my favorite team in England was Arsenal. No, no, no [not Liverpool or Manchester United], Arsenal. Because with Arsene Wenger, I thought besides [not] winning trophies they played very good football. Now I’m with Wolverhampton and I'm very happy! Of course, it’s the best club in England now.”

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal transfer priority is Pedro Neto. Discussions for over a month - theathletic.com/3525597/2022/0… Arsenal transfer priority is Pedro Neto. Discussions for over a month - #AFC to Jorge Mendes, Mendes to Wolves. #WWFC don’t plan to sell 22yo winger yet + Arsenal can’t spend excessively so deal not easy. But interest concrete & unanimous @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Arsenal transfer priority is Pedro Neto. Discussions for over a month - #AFC to Jorge Mendes, Mendes to Wolves. #WWFC don’t plan to sell 22yo winger yet + Arsenal can’t spend excessively so deal not easy. But interest concrete & unanimous @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3525597/2022/0…

Neto has been quite impressive for Wolves since making his move to the West Midlands club from Braga back in 2019. His development at the club was halted by a nasty injury that kept him out of action for almost a year during which he missed 31 games.

The Portuguese has made a strong comeback and was also rewarded with a brand new contract earlier this season. The versatile attacker, who can play across the frontline, has made a total of 95 appearances for Wolves till date, scoring 11 times while producing 12 assists.

Neto's impressive form for Wolves has also been acknowledged by Portugal boss Fernando Santos. The attacker was rewarded with three caps for the national team and even scored on one occasion.

Arsenal have been in red-hot form this season

Arsenal have made an exceptionally solid start to their season and are the only club to keep a 100% record after three games. Arteta's side have defeated Crystal Palace 3-0, Leicester City 4-2 and Bournemouth 3-0 so far and are at the top of the Premier League table.

It will be a long season but early signs suggest that the Gunners are a much-transformed side from the previous campaign.

If Arteta's men can keep the momentum going, fans could see the Gunners mount a title challenge this season.

