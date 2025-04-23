"When I was a kid, I wore Neymar's shirts, Messi's jerseys" - Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal speaks up on providing 'inspiration' like Lionel Messi

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has opened up on seeking inspiration from club legends like Lionel Messi and Neymar. The youngster has himself become an icon among the fans following a trailblazing season with the Catalans.

Following a breakout 2023-24 season, the 17-year-old has taken his game to new heights, netting 14 goals, twice as many as he scored last season, and bagging another 22 assists.

Yamal has been one of the key figures in a swashbuckling Hansi Flick squad as Barcelona remain in the hunt for a treble heading into Sunday's Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid. It will be followed by the Champions League semi-finals showdown with Inter Milan.

His blistering exploits have made him a popular figure among young fans, with Yamal's jerseys being one of the most sold in the club's official store this season. It's also one of the most-seen in the stands at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium (via Barca Blaugranes).

Speaking to ESPN, the Spanish international revealed that he had worn Messi and Neymar shirts as a kid as he sought inspiration from them. He said:

"When I was a kid, I wore Neymar's shirts, Messi's jerseys, all these players, so seeing kids wearing my shirt means that I'm their inspiration, at least in football.

"It's something I never thought would happen so fast: [seeing] those 13-year-old kids in the shirt of a kid who's only four years older than them. It is amazing."

Yamal's rise to prominence on the world stage has been staggering. He broke into Barcelona's first team on April 29, 2023, and has since racked up another 97 appearances in all competitions, picking up two trophies. He has proved his worth on the international stage as well, with Yamal earning 19 caps with Spain and winning the Euro 2024 title last year too.

Barcelona will look up to Yamal for goods ahead of a crucial week

Barcelona are entering a crucial period in their season right now, and Lamine Yamal will have to be at his best. On Sunday, they have a chance to win their second title as they play Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey finals.

The following week, they play Inter Milan twice in the Champions League as the Catalan side aim to reach the final for the first time since 2015.

Robert Lewandowski is a major doubt for these games after picking up a knock last weekend. Should the Pole be ruled out, the mantle will be on Yamal to lead the attack.

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More