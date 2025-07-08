“When I’m gonna smash you, you’re gonna have your name on your face” - Lionel Messi’s bodyguard challenges Logan Paul with new warning

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has fired another direct and fiery message to Logan Paul amid the ongoing legal battle between the Argentine icon and the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Paul, who co-founded the energy drink Prime with his friend KSI in 2022, claimed in October that Messi’s drink Mas+ violated its trademark by copying the design.
Lionel Messi’s Mas+ in turn filed a lawsuit against Prime in a bid to get a declaratory judgment to confirm that it had not infringed on Logan Paul and KSI’s intellectual property. In November, Prime filed a countersuit against Mas+, insisting that Messi’s drink infringed its trademark due to its design and tagline similarities. While it looked like both parties couldn’t settle their dispute legally, Logan Paul challenged Lionel Messi to a boxing match, hoping that would settle their disagreement out of court.
Cheuko, however, took matters into his own hands, telling Paul to challenge him instead of Messi if he really wanted a fight. Paul, however, wasn’t having it, as he aimed another jibe at Messi while responding to Cheuko’s fight request in a video posted on YouTube. The pair have continued their war of words, and Messi’s bodyguard has now challenged Paul to another fight.
Cheuko said in a video posted on Instagram:
“Lolo, look what I got. When I’m gonna smash you’re gonna have you name on your face. Look, everything is ready. Gloves are ready, contract ready. Everybody’s waiting for the fight. And you still hiding, I got message from everywhere: Africa, America, Europe, everywhere and you’re still hiding, Lolo! Sign the contract and don’t tell me to come to Puerto Rico. We’re gonna fight here in Miami at Chase Stadium. So sign the contract. I’m waiting Lolo. Everybody’s waiting, the world is waiting”
Logan Paul’s statement challenging Lionel Messi to a boxing match to settle their energy drink dispute
In February, Logan Paul mooted a fight in a bid to settle his dispute with Lionel Messi’s drink. The American YouTuber said in a video posted on social media (via GOAL):
“Brother, you copied us. Everyone saw it. They saw what you did. Everyone notices it and then we got sued. Hold on, wait, what? This ain't justice. So we countersued, obviously. If you can't beat the best, you gotta be the best. But that's illegal. That's trademark infringement. We're holding him accountable, and it's harassment? All jokes aside, I will consider dropping this if Logan Paul vs Messi [gets made in] 2025. I'll see you in the ring, brother.”
Cheuko became Messi’s bodyguard after the latter’s move to Inter Miami in 2023. He was reportedly handpicked by club co-owner David Beckham to protect the Argentine.