"When I met Messi, I almost died" – Liverpool forward recollects moment he met 'best in the world' Lionel Messi

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has opened up on meeting Argentina legend Lionel Messi, asserting that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is the best footballer in the world.

During an interaction with Colombian magazine SoHo, Diaz claimed that he almost felt like dying on encountering the 36-year-old owing to excitement. He recollected (h/t X/@AlbicelesteTalk):

"When I met Messi, I almost died. I almost told him: 'I love you and everything'. Leo has always been my reference. Leo is the best in the world. I love him. I have his shirt, I asked for it through another player, he signed it for me and put it for me: 'With affection for Luis'."

Diaz, who has been in stellar form for Liverpool this campaign, has faced the eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner twice so far in his career. He featured in Colombia's 2-2 FIFA World Cup qualifier draw against Argentina in June 2021. Afterwards, the 27-year-old scored in his side's 4-3 Copa America semi-final defeat on penalties in July 2021.

So far this season, Diaz has started 34 of his 42 appearances across competitions for Liverpool. He has found the back of the net 13 times and laid out four assists in 2,986 minutes of first-team action so far.

PSG are better without Lionel Messi, states former Parisians manager Luis Fernandez

Speaking to SPORT, ex-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Fernandez said that the Parisians are a better side sans the Inter Miami star. He said (h/t GOAL):

"For me, if PSG had the Messi from five years ago, when he was at Barcelona, I would surely say that it was better. But this PSG is much more of a team. It is not good to give so much freedom to players."

Hailing PSG boss Luis Enrique's man management, Fernandez added:

"Luis Enrique doesn't give it. He had Messi, Neymar, and [Luis] Suarez at Barca and he knows how to treat these stars. Obviously, [the players] have a lot of talent, but the difference is made by the coach. Luis Enrique can change a star in the 60th minute, like he has done with [Kylian] Mbappe. The others did not do it."

PSG, who will face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final this term, are currently atop the Ligue 1 table. They are on 63 points from 28 outings, boasting a staggering 10-point lead over Stade Brestois.

Messi, on the other hand, has relished a stellar time at Inter Miami since departing PSG on a Bosman move in July 2023. He has scored 17 goals and laid out seven assists in 20 overall appearances for his team.

