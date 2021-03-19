"When I was next to Messi, I was very shocked'- says Barcelona youngster Pedri

Barcelona youngster Pedri has revealed that he was 'shocked' when he saw Lionel Messi for the first time. The attacking midfielder has quickly become a key member of Barcelona's first-team squad this season and earned his first call-up to the Spanish national team this week.

Pedri joined Barcelona last summer from Las Palmas in a deal worth €5 million. The Spaniard has had a meteoric rise to fame this season. He has made 27 appearances in La Liga this season for Barcelona, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Pedri has become one of the shining lights for Barcelona in a rather disappointing season during which they were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16, and are currently second in the La Liga table.

Pedri was given the chance to shine after Barcelona suffered a massive injury crisis that saw the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati ruled out for lengthy periods of time.

The 18-year-old has made full use of the opportunities presented to him and has become a favorite of manager Ronald Koeman.

"The truth is, I didn't expect it at all. I was lucky enough to get minutes at Las Palmas, but I came to a big club as Barcelona, and well, I was thinking about doing the preseason, and see if I could stay and keep working, so I could have as many minutes as possible. But what I'm living now, for myself, is a surprise," Pedri told Club del Deportista.

Pedri also revealed his excitement at playing alongside Lionel Messi, who is one of the Spaniard's footballing idols. The duo have developed a great partnership on the field, and Pedri spoke about playing with the Barcelona legend.

"The first day I saw him, I thought it was a lie. When I was next to Messi, I was very shocked. It's easy because when you give him the ball, you know things are going to happen. And that's what I'm trying to do, giving it to him in the best condition possible to make the most for the team," said Pedri.

🎙️| Jordi Alba on Pedri...



🗣️: "He's a kid that perfectly understands how Barça play. He is an incredible, different player. He's fitted into the team really well, is humble and knows how to listen. I think he deserves the call up [to the national team]." #FCB pic.twitter.com/SvS2ZZm2PZ — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) March 19, 2021

Barcelona to give more chances to youngsters like Pedri and Ansu Fati rather than spending in the transfer market.

Advertisement

Pedri has been in excellent form for Barcelona

Barcelona have spent in excess of £400 million on the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Malcolm in recent years, in a bid to replace Neymar, who left the club to join PSG in 2017. The aforementioned players have failed to replicate the form they displayed at their previous clubs before joining Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman, however, has chosen to give opportunities to a number of youngsters this season such as Pedri and Ansu Fati, who have repaid the Dutchman's faith by putting in a string of impressive performances.

Pedri’s assist for Lionel Messi was simply stunning 🤩https://t.co/UCX1NYK9go pic.twitter.com/vSjn29vnSO — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) December 23, 2020

Barcelona is a club that has incurred massive debt due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will look to give youth a chance rather than spend big in the transfer window.