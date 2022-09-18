“When I occupy a space, he knows where to move” – Memphis Depay opens up on playing alongside ‘smart’ Barcelona teammate

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay praised teammate Robert Lewandowski for the coordination he has been able to build with the Polish star.

Depay scored a stunner and Lewandowski bagged a brace as the Blaugranes earned a 3-0 win over Elche in La Liga today (September 17).

The Barca No. 9 opened the scoring in the 34th minute.

Depay doubled his team's lead in the 41st minute of the game. The Dutchman received a pass from Alejandro Balde inside the box and produced an exquisite turn before launching a rocket of a shot inside Elche's goal.

Lewandowski added his team's third in the 48th minute of the second half.

Depay was satisfied with the link-up plays he managed to make with teammates Ousmane Dembele and Lewandowski. He told reporters after the game (via Barca Universal):

“Lewandowski is a smart player. He knows how to move around the pitch. When I occupy a space, he knows where to move. I got the chance to link up with him and Ousmane today, and it was very nice.”

Depay has found it hard this season to get a place in the team as he played just his third game against Elche. However, when coach Xavi Hernandez gave him the opportunity, the 28-year-old made the most of it.

The player is confident that with more game time he can do better for the team. Here's what the former Manchester United player said:

“I’m happy to score. When opportunities come to me, I try to contribute to the team. I know what I can offer, and I show that in training. I’m happy to be given a chance today. I’m not playing much this season, but I’ll keep on working in the same way."

He added:

"When I was a child I played in the streets a lot. In tight spaces, you need to use some smart things. I have some skills in my pocket, and that was one of them.”

Depay was close to leaving Barcelona earlier this summer but eventually decided to stay at the club.

Ronald Araujo assessed Barcelona's performance against Elche

Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo

Barcelona kept yet another cleansheet during their win against Elche. Xavi Hernandez's team have conceded only one goal in La Liga so far this season.

Defender Ronald Araujo had this to say after the game:

"We’re playing very well, and we’re on the right path. We needed to win and we did it. Sooner or later the goals would come, it was about patience. The most important part of our matches is to keep a clean sheet. Then, with the quality we have up-front, they will make the difference."

Barcelona are now at the top of the La Liga table, one point above Real Madrid but have played one game more than their arch-rivals.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far