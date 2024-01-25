"When I say Glazers you say out", "Been supporting Keane for years" - Fans react as Manchester United icon Gary Neville set to DJ at festival

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is set for a surprise career change as he's been named as a DJ for the upcoming Kendal Calling music festival in the UK.

Kendal Calling festival takes place in Cumbria from August 1st to the 4th. There are several musical household names on the lineup including Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

Gary Neville will also be on the decks and will do so alongside Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess. It's yet another career change for the former Manchester United captain.

The Englishman has enjoyed a successful career in punditry following his retirement in 2011. He also coached La Liga side Valencia albeit not so successfully from December 2015 to March 2016.

Neville is currently co-owner of EFL League Two side Salford City. He has also joined the BBC One reality TV show Dragons Den as a dragon, using his business success.

Burgess is excited to play at the event alongside the Red Devils legend. He said (via The Sun):

"I'm very excited about the prospect of DJing with Gary - he's got great taste in music. The last time we shared a stage was when he joined The Charlatans on guitar. Can't promise we'll be doing any songs together but there might be an impromptu singalong at some point."

Neville's appearance on the festival lineup has drawn hilarious responses from fans on social media.

One fan put together a hysterical chant he expects the former England star to conjure up while on the decks:

"When I say Glazers you say out…"

Another fan joked about Neville supporting the rock band Keane as he did so during his career with the iconic Roy Keane:

"He's been supporting Keane for years."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to DJ Gary Neville:

Gary Neville named Manchester United icon Roy Keane as the most inspirational player he played with

Gary Neville hailed Roy Keane as an inspiration.

Gary Neville spent 19 illustrious years at Manchester United, winning 12 Premier League titles among 30 major honors. He was part of the treble-winning side of the 1998-99 season that flourished under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Keane was one of the most important players for the Red Devils during that time. He made 478 appearances for the club, scoring 51 goals and providing 38 assists.

The Irish midfielder was aggressive, passionate, and a proper leader for Manchester United. His former teammate Neville named him as the most inspirational player he played with back in 2018 (via FootballTalkHQ):

"Without a doubt, the most inspirational football player that I played with. He wasn’t only the best player on the pitch most weeks... but just the influence he had in terms of standards, the fact he made everyone else feel 10-foot tall."

Keane was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2021. He has since joined Neville in punditry for Sky Sports with two United legends often bickering about the state of the club.