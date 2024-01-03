“When I started watching football, Arsenal had a fantastic team” - Denmark midfielder opens up on Gunners admiration

Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand has professed his love for Arsenal. The 24-year-old Dane has become a first-team regular at the Portuguese side since arriving this summer.

In 22 appearances across competitions - including 19 starts - Hjulmand has contributed a goal and two assists. The goal and one of the assists have come in the Liga Portugal, where Sporting are atop the standings after 15 games, one ahead of Benfica (36).

In an interview with Sporting TV, the Dane said that he was a fan of the Gunners while growing up, admiring the likes of Patrick Vieira (as per Daily Cannon):

“When I started watching football, Arsenal had a fantastic team, and Patrick Vieira was the captain and played in midfield. He was and is a great inspiration for me."

The Denmark international - who has an Arsenal tatoo - continued:

“My father had supported Arsenal for many years, and we started watching the games when we were younger. Thierry Henry was also an incredible player to watch.”

However, quashing likely rumours of his move to the Gunners, Hjulmand concluded:

“My goals are here at Sporting and to do well at the club. … I hope to be part of the team’s eleven in the future and, of course, be at the European Championship."

Valued at €26 million, the 24-year-old is contracted with Sporting till 2028, since arriving from Lecce on a €18 million move.

"We could have played much better" - Arsenal boss bemoans Fulham loss

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal led the Premier League after 18 matchdays but successive losses have dropped them down to fourth, five points behind Liverpool.

The Gunners' latest loss was a 2-1 verdict at Fulham in their last game of 2023, coming days after a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham United. Bukayo Saka's fifth-minute opener was eventually cancelled out by Raul Jimenez (29') and Bobby de Cordova-Reid (59') as Arteta's side lost crucial ground in the title race.

“In this league, you have to play at a really high level for 100 minutes, and we haven’t done that today," rued the Spaniard (as per the club's website).

"I don’t like to find excuses, especially when we lose. We could have played much better than we have done, and we haven’t done it, and that’s the reason we lost the game.”

The Gunners return to action at home to Liverpool in their FA Cup opener on Sunday (January 7). They drew 1-1 at the Reds in the league last month.