"When I talk about Arsenal it's a sensitive subject" – Arsene Wenger makes honest admission about Gunners’ Premier League start

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes the Gunners possess enough strength in their squad to bounce back despite a lowly start to the new Premier League campaign.

Speaking to beIN Sports (via The Sport Review), Arsene Wenger said Arsenal's Premier League fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester City had not helped them make a good start to the season.

However, Wenger was still optimistic that Arsenal will turn their Premier League form around due to the quality of players they possess. He said:

"After that, of course, when I talk about Arsenal it’s a sensitive subject and at the moment the timing is maybe not the best to talk.

"I must say I find the squad full of quality. I’m not pessimistic because I feel they had two difficult games out of the first three – Chelsea on a high at home and of course after they go to Manchester City. Of course, you go to Man City and you can say it’s predictable that you could drop points.

"The bad result we made was in the first game against Brentford. After that it puts you straight away on the back foot. I wish them to recover and I think they will. The potential is there so I hope they come back."

Arsenal secured their first Premier League win on the weekend

Arsenal were finally able to pick up their first win in the Premier League after beating Daniel Farke's Norwich City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on target as the Gunners grinded out a narrow win.

Prior to their game against Norwich, Arsenal had made a dreadful start to their new Premier League campaign. The Gunners had lost all of their opening three games of the season against newly-promoted Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half goal against Norwich City was also Arsenal's first goal in the Premier League.

Things were looking bleak for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta. Before their win over the Canaries, Arsenal were rocked bottom of the Premier League table. However, their victory has seen them rise to 16th.

Arsenal will travel to Burnley next before taking on rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London Derby.

