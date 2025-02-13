“When I went into the Liverpool dressing room, I was terrified” - Ex-Liverpool star opens up on ‘being scared’ of what Steven Gerrard might think

Former player Lee Peltier has named Liverpool 'the most uncomfortable dressing room,' as he was afraid of Steven Gerrard. He wanted to create a good impression on the Reds captain but did not enjoy his time at the club.

Speaking on The Football Historian podcast, Peltier recently said the dressing room at Liverpool was full of laughs and jokes, with players mocking each other. However, the Englishman did not enjoy it as he was terrified of crossing the line and giving the club captain a wrong impression. Peltier said (via Empire Of The Kop):

“I think the most uncomfortable dressing room I was probably in was when I was at Liverpool. And that was just through fear and being probably scared and it wasn’t enjoyable. A dressing room was a proper enjoyable environment to be in, by the way, because you’re having so many laughs and jokes."

He added:

“There’s people in there, some people will just be taking the p**s out of others or whatever but when I went into the Liverpool dressing room, I was terrified. I was just like, ‘oh,’ I didn’t know where to be or what to say or whatever and I think that was just normal and that was just from being scared of what Gerrard might think of me, or whatever.”

Lee Peltier and Steven Gerrard played together just once for Liverpool. They were on the pitch for the entire game when they lost 6-3 to Arsenal in the League Cup in the 2006-07 season.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard names two players he was scared to face

Steven Gerrard spoke to the Mirror in 2015 and admitted that he was scared of facing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He claimed that the duo were the best players of his era and were the only players he did not want to face on the pitch.

He said (via GiveMeSport):

"We’re living in an era where Messi and Ronaldo are taking forward play to a level we’ve never seen before. We are all blessed that we are seeing these two in the same era. They are the only two opponents I’ve been afraid of in my career, because they are the only two who have been operating on a different planet to everyone else. The reason I was scared of them is because they are deadly in the final third of the pitch."

Steven Gerrard is currently without a club after leaving the managerial position at Al-Ettifaq.

