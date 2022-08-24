"When I was young, I was playing in midfield" - Liverpool star reveals why he has great weak foot

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has explained how he developed his ability to finish with both feet. He says that he's a more accurate finisher with his weaker left foot than his preferred right.

Jota joined the Reds from Wolverhampton Wanderers for an initial £41 million in the summer of 2020. He has established himself as a core player at Anfield. Last season, he registered 21 goals and eight assists in 55 games across competitions.

Known for his versatility and directness, the 25-year-old is arguably the most ambipedal finisher in the Premier League, as 45 per cent of his goals come off his weaker foot. Speaking to Sky Sports, Jota revealed the reason for his ambidexterity, saying:

"When I was young, I was playing in midfield on the left for Gondomar in a 4-3-3. I was always the number eight playing to the left. So I always used my left foot because it was required. I don't know, I just feel that I do certain things better with the left foot."

He continued:

"With the right, I am more powerful. But I am more accurate with the left. Sometimes they (defenders) give me the opportunity to go to my left, and I just go there because I know I can finish. I do not consider myself the best dribbler. You can look at that statistically. But if they do not know which foot I am going to go on, that makes life easier for me."

He added:

"Just the other day, I was talking to Pep (Lijnders) about how I came on against Leicester in the cup game on the right wing, but I scored my goal from the left. I just found myself on the opposite side. I know that as long as I am on the pitch, I am able to score goals."

Jota is currently out with a hamstring injury and is expected to be back in action in early September.

Liverpool count on Diogo Jota's return to address early season woes

Liverpool, who are 16th in the Premier League table, recently crumbled to a 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on Monday (August 22). With new signing Darwin Nunez suspended, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp decided to start Roberto Firmino as the main striker.

However, the Brazilian produced a toothless performance in a central role at Old Trafford. As things stand, the sooner Jota bounces back from injury, the better it would be for Liverpool, who are yet to register their first Premier League win of the campaign.

