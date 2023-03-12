Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been slammed by fans after diving in his side's 0-0 draw with Southampton on Sunday (March 12). The Red Devils were held to a goalless stalemate in a controversial clash at Old Trafford.

Referee Anthony Taylor was busy on the day as he gave United midfielder Casemiro his marching orders in the 34th minute. He perceived that the Brazilian's challenge on Carlos Alcarez was dangerous after viewing the incident on a pitchside monitor.

Erik ten Hag's side searched for a vital opener and were refused two contentious penalty appeals in a frenetic first half. However, Rashford tried to earn his side another penalty in the 74th minute. He raced forward with the ball, pushing it out of Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu's reach.

The Saints shot-stopper pulled out of a challenge on the English attacker. Yet, the Manchester United forward still fell to the ground and headed to Taylor to appeal for a spot-kick. His appeal was waved off by the official.

Rashford has rarely put a foot wrong this season, scoring 25 goals in 41 games across competitions. This is the best return of his career to date. However, his professionalism in the draw with Southampton has been questioned.

One fan has compared his antics to legendary former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo:

"When you idolise Ronaldo."

Meanwhile, another fan thinks Rashford has been taking lessons from his captain Bruno Fernandes:

"Learning from his captain."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the English attacker's poor attempt at a dive:

Janty @CFC_Janty



RASHFORD HAS NO SHAME WHAT IS THIS DIVE RASHFORD HAS NO SHAME WHAT IS THIS DIVE 😭😭😭 https://t.co/uJqww6EEgS

Inter Milan interested in Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof

Lindelof is a target for Inter.

The Sun reports that Inter are interested in signing Manchester United's Lindelof in the summer. The Swede didn't feature in the Red Devils' draw with Southampton and has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. He has made 20 appearances across competitions but has started just 15 matches.

The Nerazurri are looking for a replacement for Milan Skriniar who is heading to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. They reportedly made a loan offer sign Lindelof in January which was turned down. Ten Hag wanted the defender to be part of his squad for the remainder of the season.

However, Ten Hag is expected to allow several fringe players to leave Manchester United in the summer. Lindelof could be one of them and Inter will be at the front of the queue to sign him. His contract with the Red Devils expires next year but the club possesses a one-year extension clause. The Swede is valued by Transfermarkt at €15 million.

Poll : 0 votes