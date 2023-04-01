When was the last time Arsenal won the league? Recalling Gunners’ Premier League history as they move one step closer to another title

Arsenal moved one step closer to winning the Premier League title with a 4-1 home win against Leeds United. The Gunners last won the league 19 years ago, in 2003-04 under Arsene Wenger's tutelage.

Gabriel Jesus bagged a brace and Ben White and Granit Xhaka each scored a goal for Mikel Arteta's team. Rasmus Kristensen pulled one back for the visitors.

Arsenal now have 72 points from 29 league games and are leading second-placed Manchester City by eight points with nine games to go in the season.

The Gunners scored 90 points from 38 games when they won the league during the 2003-04 season. Chelsea were the second-placed team that term, with 79 points on the board.

The 2003-04 team didn't lose a single game and were named 'The Invincibles'. Players like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira, and more were part of the star-studded squad.

Arteta's team, however, are a lot more youth dependent. The likes of Bukayo Saka (21), Gabriel Martinelli (21), William Saliba (22), and more form the backbone of the squad.

What is next for Arsenal?

While Arsenal got the job done against Leeds United, a difficult clash against Liverpool awaits the Gunners. Arteta's team will make the trip to Anfield on April 9 to face the Merseysiders.

Klopp's side were defeated by Manchester City earlier today. Despite taking an early lead, they succumbed to a 4-1 defeat.

The Reds will play Chelsea on April 5 in an away clash before their high-voltage showdown against the Gunners.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes