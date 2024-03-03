"When you least expect it, he wins the game for you" - Lionel Messi lauds Luis Suarez for his Inter Miami brace against Orlando City 

Lionel Messi has showered praise on Luis Suarez for the Uruguayan's performance during Inter Miami's 5-0 MLS win against Orlando City on Saturday, March 2.

The Herons earned a resounding 5-0 win with Suarez bagging a brace (4', 11'). Robert Taylor scored in the 29th minute as Messi bragged his own brace (57', 62') in the same game.

The Argentine captain spoke highly about Suarez following the game, telling the media (via MLS' website):

"I’m really happy for him for scoring. Still, we weren’t worried at all. I think Luis, what he’s capable of doing, everybody knows [what he can do]."

Messi added:

"It’s like that. When you least expect it, he wins the game for you with the goals and the assists. We’re doing well, we’re enjoying, we’re growing. Today it was important to get the win, to stay on this path of growth. And honestly, it makes us stronger for everything that is yet to come."

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, former Barcelona teammates, are now reunited at Inter Miami. Suarez has now scored two goals in three appearances for the Herons.

Lionel Messi speaks about reuniting with Luis Suarez and other ex-Barcelona teammates at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are currently atop the MLS Eastern Conference, having amassed seven points from their first three games of the season. After missing out on play-off qualification last season, the Herons are looking to reach that stage this term.

Speaking about Inter Miami's squad strength and the chances of reaching the play-offs, Messi told the media following the Orlando City game (via MLS' official website):

"We’re aware of the team we’ve put together to try to fight for MLS [Cup]. We know it’s a long road and this is just starting, but the reality is that we’re well aware that we have a group that can fight and we’re going to go for it."

Messi and co., however, will now shift their focus on the CONCACAF Champions Cup. They play Nashville next on March 7.

