"When he left, everyone was sad" - Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United sacking

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how the dressing room reacted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking. According to the Portuguese, everyone was sad when the Norwegian was relieved of his duties at Old Trafford.

"Not easy to be honest. We changed Ole, then [Michael] Carrick [caretaker manager], then this new coach. It's difficult when you change so much, it's always tough.

"It's always sad and tough. Ole used to play with me before and now he was the coach. A fantastic person. When he left everybody was sad, but it's part of football.

"When things don't go the way the club wants, the club has to change. I was disappointed but we have to understand the club. It was difficult but life continues," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner told Sky Sports.

Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after parting ways with Solskjaer in November. However, the Red Devils are yet to show signs of significant improvement.

So far, they've won just three out of six games under Rangnick, losing one and drawing two. Regardless, Cristiano Ronaldo believes the club could still end the season on a good note if they work hard in the coming weeks. He said:

"But I still believe that we are capable of doing a good season. We know it's going to take time to make the ideas of the new coach on the pitch.

"But I'm looking forward. We have to work hard, we have to be together as players. We know we are not in the best moment, but I believe with working hard we can achieve important things, even this year."

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats for Manchester United this season

The Portuguese has made his impact felt at Old Trafford with a number of decisive performances

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the standout performer for Manchester United so far this season. Since returning to Old Trafford in August last year, the Portuguese has made 21 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

He has scored 14 goals and provided three assists so far. It is worth mentioning that he single-handedly drove the Premier League giants into the knockout phase of the Champions League.

