"When they look at your girl" - Sergio Aguero posts hilarious tweet with Lionel Messi's footage after win against Netherlands

Former Argentina star Sergio Aguero has posted a hilarious caption on footage of Lionel Messi throwing tantrums at Wout Weghorst after their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final win.

La Albiceleste prevailed 4-3 on penalties to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition against Croatia on Tuesday.

Lautaro Martinez struck the decisive kick for the Copa America champions as Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berguis' missed attempts eventually proved costly for the Oranje.

It was an ill-tempered affair, with players of both teams clashing numerous times in the game, committing 48 fouls overall and referee Matheu Lahoz giving out a total of 17 yellow cards.

Sergio Kun Aguero @aguerosergiokun Cuando miran a tu chica 🤣 Cuando miran a tu chica 🤣 https://t.co/ROcBWds3Mv

Messi got himself involved in the hostilities too as he confronted Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal and his staff for some of the comments he made before about the PSG ace and his team before kick-off.

The animosity continued long after the full-time whistle too, as exemplified by Messi's angry outburst at Weghorst, who struck twice late to wipe out Argentina's two-goal lead and force extra time.

After spotting the Dutch striker while speaking to the press, the 35-year-old threw a hissy fit at him saying:

"What are you looking at, dumby? Go back there, dumby. Get back there, yes!"

The footage went viral on social media, drawing all kinds of reactions, and one of them was none other than Messi's former teammate, Aguero, who responded rather hilariously. He retweeted the video with the words:

"When they look at your girl [laughing emoji]"

Aguero's joke has sent fans rolling in the aisles, although some feel Messi's outburst was disgraceful and unwarranted.

The 35-year-old was Argentina's key player in the win once again, assisting Nahuel Molina for the opener with a sublime pass before scoring a penalty.

He later converted from the spot in the shootout too as his dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy lived on.

Argentina face Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals

Argentina's pursuit of a third World Cup title continues against Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC ARGENTINA VS. CROATIA FOR A SPOT IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL ARGENTINA VS. CROATIA FOR A SPOT IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL 🔥 https://t.co/OxU6x2Nu2O

La Albiceleste made a statement with the ouster of the Netherlands last night, but the Vatreni aren't to be underestimated either, knocking out tournament favorites Brazil on penalties.

Zlatko Dalic's side is a strong team with a never-say-die attitude, so Lionel Messi and co. can expect another tense affair on Tuesday.

