"When you're Madrid, you can sign Jude Bellingham" - Real Madrid superstar details key difference between Barcelona and Los Blancos

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has noted a key difference between his club and their arch-rivals Barcelona with respect to Los Blancos summer signing Jude Bellingham.

The 20-year-old English midfielder arrived on a reported €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and has hit the ground running. In contrast, Barca's well-documented financial woes have made it difficult for them to land the top players, with their last marquee signing outside a free transfer being Robert Lewandowski in 2022.

Highlighting the difference in the financial situation of both clubs, Carvajal said (as per Madrid Zone) that unlike their counterparts, Los Blancos are not inhibited in their spending:

"Barca use more academy players than Madrid? I think the real difference is the financial situation of each club. When you're not doing well financially, you have to use the academy. And when you're Madrid, and you can sign Jude Bellingham, you sign him."

Bellingham has made a great start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, bagging 20 goals and nine assists in 31 games across competitions.

That includes a league-leading 16 goals (and three assists) in 22 games in La Liga, where Los Blancos are eight points clear at the top with nine games remanining.

What's next for Real Madrid and Barcelona?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid and Barcelona have had contrasting seasons. While both sides have reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and lost early in the Copa del Rey, Los Blancos have been the team to beat in the league and in Europe.

They have gone unbeaten in eight games - winning seven - to book a Champions League quarterfinal with holders Manchester City, while they have lost just once in the league.

Meanwhile, Barca have stuttered across competitions but are 10 games unbeaten across competitions - winning seven - since a 5-3 La Liga home defeat to Villarreal in January.

Both sides return to action after the international break with league outings. While Los Blancos take on Athletic Bilbao at home on March 30, Barcelona host Las Palmas on the same day.