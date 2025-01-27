"When he makes that decision he will still not be 100 per cent sure" – Rio Ferdinand offers advice to Marcus Rashford on Manchester United future

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has shared his two cents on Marcus Rashford sealing a potential move away from his club in the near future.

Last month, Rashford confirmed in an interview with reliable journalist Henry Winter that he is ready for a new challenge. Hence, the Englishman has emerged as a potential outgoing and has failed to make a single appearance in the Red Devils' last 11 outings across competitions.

Speaking recently to Daily Mail, Ferdinand opined on Rashford's future:

"Manchester United, also people around Marcus, need to make sure that he leaves in the best tact mentally as well as physically. Mentally, more importantly, because I think he's been over-scrutinised for a few years. But that also comes in the territory of being a United player. When you're held up as one of the faces of the club then that is part and parcel unfortunately of being at United."

Ferdinand, who represented Manchester United 455 times, continued:

"I think it's always easy for everyone else to assume and think what he should do but I think only Marcus and his team know what are the benefits of staying in Manchester or at United. What's going to be beneficial for him leaving? But then the question is where do you go? So there are a lot of questions that need answering but only he is going to be able to do that."

Hinting Rashford would be unsure about leaving his club, he concluded:

"The only thing I would be advising him on, if I was his advisor, is he is never going to be 100 per cent certain that the decision he makes at this crossroads is right. He is going to do something, whether he goes or stays, and when he makes that decision he will still not be 100 per cent sure."

Marcus Rashford hoping to depart Manchester United and join Barcelona on temporary move

According to Daily Star, Marcus Rashford is interested in joining La Liga giants Barcelona on a loan move this month. He is also willing to take a wage cut to secure a permanent transfer to Barcelona this summer.

Rashford, who is allegedly on a £300,000-a-week contract now, has also attracted attention from other European teams. The right-footed forward is a subject of interest from Napoli and Borussia Dortmund now.

So far this season, Rashford has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 24 outings across all competitions for Manchester United.

