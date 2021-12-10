"When Manchester United come calling, you answer" - Kevin Campbell claims he can see 'exceptional' player moving to Old Trafford

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell believes Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn would be willing to join Manchester United if the Red Devils 'came calling'. The Scotland international has been one of the standout players for Aston Villa since their return to the Premier League three seasons ago.

According to The Sun, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will look to increase his impact on the club by making some statement signings. The German tactician has reportedly identified McGinn as one of his top transfer targets.

Kevin Campbell believes McGinn has all the attributes to succeed at Old Trafford. Campbell also stated that the Villa man could be open to a move to Manchester United despite being a crucial player for his current side.

"He's a workhorse, he's a battler, and he can finish as well when he gets the opportunity. McGinn is absolutely crucial to Aston Villa, but when Manchester United come calling, you answer," Campbell told Football Insider.

John McGinn joined Aston Villa from Scottish side Hibernian in the summer of 2018. He helped Villa regain promotion to the Premier League from the Championship in his first season with the club.

McGinn played a key role in helping the club avoid relegation from the Premier League during the 2019-20 season. The midfielder has been one of Villa's standout players over the last couple of seasons. McGinn has scored four goals and registered three assists in 14 Premier League games for Steven Gerrard's side this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have won three and drawn two of their last five games in all competitions. The Red Devils have won one and drawn one game since Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the club's interim manager. Their lack of consistency has often been put down to a lack of a quality defensive midfielder.

McGinn, who has sufficient experience in the Premier League and for Scotland, could solve that problem.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick will look to sign players who will fit into his system at Old Trafford

Manchester United have shown signs of improvement in their overall game play in recent weeks. The club's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend was a massive source of positivity for the club's fans and interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United successfully implemented a high-press, managed to win the ball back high up the field and created a number of goal-scoring opportunities.

Rangnick will look to improve Manchester United's squad during the January transfer window and next summer. The former RB Leipzig coach will look to sign players who will fit into his system and the style of football he is trying to implement at Old Trafford.

The links with John McGinn aren't particularly surprising. The 27-year-old's work rate, pressing ability and eye for goal are incredible, and he might be a good fit for Rangnick's system.

Manchester United are also bracing themselves for the potential exits of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard at the end of the season. The duo's respective contracts are set to expire at the end of the season, and they have thus far rejected the chance to sign contract extensions with the club.

The Red Devils will therefore look to sign replacements for Pogba and Lingard if they leave the club at the end of the season. While McGinn is an option, Manchester United have also been linked with Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.

