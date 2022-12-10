"When Messi gets angry, he is dangerous" - Paredes and Lautaro Martinez mimic iconic celebration of Argentina captain in interview

Argentina stars Leandro Paredes and Lautaro Martinez mimic Lionel Messi's celebrations after their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final win over the Netherlands on Friday, December 9.

La Albiceleste prevailed 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw from open play, with Messi once again playing a key role in taking his side to the semi-finals.

He assisted Nahuel Molina for the opener in the first half with a sublime pass, and then scored a penalty in the 73rd minute, while also making no mistake from 12 yards in the shootout too.

After scoring in normal time, though, the 35-year-old cupped his ears in Louis van Gaal's direction on the Dutch bench as the manager played down Messi's threat in his pre-match comments.

While speaking to the press following Argentina's win, Paredes and Martinez were seen mimicking Messi's celebration by putting their hand behind their ears, with Paredes commenting (via Roy Nemer):

"When Messi gets angry, he's dangerous."

Lionel Messi also confronted Van Gaal and the Netherlands staff after the game, while also slamming the Dutch head coach in the media for his apparent 'disrespect' towards him and his team.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace was in a bullish mood throughout the match and took the Netherlands apart with his brilliance, having the last laugh of what was an ill-tempered clash.

His goal in the match also saw him equal Argentine legend Gabriel Batistuta's record of 10 goals at the FIFA World Cups, and will be looking to surpass the same in their next match.

Argentina to lock horns with Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals

Argentina's quest for a third FIFA World Cup title continues against Croatia in the semi-finals in another top-billing encounter on Tuesday, December 13.

La Albiceleste may seem like the favorites on paper, but the Vatreni have surpassed all expectations once more.

They beat Japan on penalties in the round of 16 before seeing off tournament favorites Brazil in a similar fashion earlier in the day on Friday.

Zlatko Dalic's side have shown incredible mentality in the knockout stages, fighting back from a deficit to push their teams all the way before demonstrating their brilliance from the spot.

Having reached the finals of Russia 2018, Croatia are one match away from repeating history and will be looking to cause another upset against Argentina, whom they beat 3-0 in the group stages last time.

