When NBA star Luka Doncic offered clear response after being asked about who he is supporting in Ronaldo vs Messi battle

Luka Doncic has revealed who he supports in the continually raging debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Outside of basketball, Doncic is known to have a passion for football. In an interview, he revealed that his favorite footballer when he was younger was Cristiano Ronaldo, via Sports Manor.

NBA superstar Luka Doncic tells Steve Nash about his love for football, Real Madrid and his nerves at meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

This may be surprising to fans of the Argentine legend, but Doncic's admiration for the Portuguese forward is not entirely unexpected. Before the basketballer gained widespread recognition in the NBA, he played for Real Madrid basketball in his formative years.

In 2012, when Doncic was just 13 years old, he joined the Real Madrid academy. At the time, the former Manchester United striker was one of the most well-known and successful soccer players in the world. Doncic has also had the chance to meet him in person. Doncic stated that he was too anxious to speak.

How did Ronaldo manage to get 581 goals and assists in 438 appearances for Real Madrid? Averaging 1.3 goal involvements per game while winning the UCL 4 times over 9 years is something that will never be replicated.



This is the Ronaldo people will remember. How did Ronaldo manage to get 581 goals and assists in 438 appearances for Real Madrid? Averaging 1.3 goal involvements per game while winning the UCL 4 times over 9 years is something that will never be replicated. This is the Ronaldo people will remember. https://t.co/7vpf1ZlnF2

During his time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored an impressive 450 goals in just 438 appearances. This remains one of the top records for any player at any club and is likely to remain unchallenged for a while. Doncic had the opportunity to see Ronaldo's sskillsand talent firsthand while at the club, which may have further fueled his admiration for the player.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are now at different levels

Lionel Messi and his Portuguese counterpart used to be fierce competitors for the Ballon d'Or, dominating the award from 2010 to 2018 when Luka Modric won it. However, they are no longer in direct competition with each other as they no longer play on the same continent.

Additionally, Messi's recent success at the World Cup with Argentina, where he scored seven goals and helped lead his team to victory, sets him apart as a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or. His former fellow contender, on the other hand, has not been performing at the level he once did and is now 37 years old.

The Portugal captain only scored two goals in the World Cup and did not demonstrate the same level of speed, technique, and pace that made him a legendary player.

After leaving Manchester United on good terms, Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr. On the other hand, there are rumors that Messi will sign a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain that will keep him in France until 2024. This means that the Argentine will continue to participate in the Champions League for at least another season and a half.

