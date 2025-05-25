"When there's nothing to lose, he's cash money" - Fans on Arsenal star's performance in 2-1 win over Southampton

Arsenal fans via social media have expressed mixed feelings after Martin Odegaard scored a late goal in their Premier League 2024-25 finale against Southampton on Sunday. The Norwegian, who came in as a late substitute (75’), scored the goal that guaranteed a 2-1 win for the Gunners at St. Mary's Stadium.
During the encounter, the visitors opened the scoring through Kieran Tierney at the verge of halftime (43’). The left-back was sharp in the build-up, and he launched the ball into the net after receiving a low cross from Ben White to put Arsenal ahead.
Following a cross from Mateus Fernandes, Ross Stewart (56’) launched his header into the net to restore parity for the Saints. Thus, in a bid to reclaim their lead, Mikel Arteta sent in Odegaard to replace Ethan Nwaneri in the 75th minute.
In the 89th minute, Odegaard released a remarkable shot from outside the penalty box, which went into the net to give Arsenal the lead. Leandro Trossard provided the assist for the Norwegian's match-winning goal.
In 15 minutes on the pitch, Odegaard maintained a passing accuracy of 78% (14/18). He scored one goal, won 1/3 ground duels, and completed 1/1 dribbles (via Sofascore).
After the game, fans via X expressed their feelings towards the Norwegian for his match-winning cameo performance, with one tweeting:
"Odegaard when there's nothing to lose He's cash money.”
"Odegaard we've been waiting for such shots all season,” another added.
"Odegaard saw the Arsenal execs were in the stands and decided to put on a show. Bro moving like a politician,” a fan opined.
"And all of a sudden, odegaard knows how to shoot,” another wondered.
"Odegaard always striking the ball like prime zidane when nothing is on the line. Tsw,” another said.
"Odegaard found his shooting boots when all was already lost smh,” wrote another.
"We have certain things we are discussing and making decisions" - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's plans for next season
Mikel Arteta has revealed that the Gunners are discussing and making decisions ahead of next season. He also claimed that he's delighted about the changes that will be made at the Emirates this summer.
In a press briefing after their win against Southampton in the league, Arteta said (via DailyAFC on X):
“Now, immediately. Tomorrow we have certain things we are discussing and making decisions. When I start to think about it, I feel goosebumps and excitement.”
The Gunners finished in second place in the Premier League for the third season in a row. They also registered 74 points from 38 games and are expected to bolster their squad in the coming months.