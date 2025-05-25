"When there's nothing to lose, he's cash money" - Fans on Arsenal star's performance in 2-1 win over Southampton

Arsenal fans via social media have expressed mixed feelings after Martin Odegaard scored a late goal in their Premier League 2024-25 finale against Southampton on Sunday. The Norwegian, who came in as a late substitute (75’), scored the goal that guaranteed a 2-1 win for the Gunners at St. Mary's Stadium.

Ad

During the encounter, the visitors opened the scoring through Kieran Tierney at the verge of halftime (43’). The left-back was sharp in the build-up, and he launched the ball into the net after receiving a low cross from Ben White to put Arsenal ahead.

Following a cross from Mateus Fernandes, Ross Stewart (56’) launched his header into the net to restore parity for the Saints. Thus, in a bid to reclaim their lead, Mikel Arteta sent in Odegaard to replace Ethan Nwaneri in the 75th minute.

Ad

Trending

In the 89th minute, Odegaard released a remarkable shot from outside the penalty box, which went into the net to give Arsenal the lead. Leandro Trossard provided the assist for the Norwegian's match-winning goal.

In 15 minutes on the pitch, Odegaard maintained a passing accuracy of 78% (14/18). He scored one goal, won 1/3 ground duels, and completed 1/1 dribbles (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans via X expressed their feelings towards the Norwegian for his match-winning cameo performance, with one tweeting:

Ad

"Odegaard when there's nothing to lose He's cash money.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Odegaard we've been waiting for such shots all season,” another added.

"Odegaard saw the Arsenal execs were in the stands and decided to put on a show. Bro moving like a politician,” a fan opined.

"And all of a sudden, odegaard knows how to shoot,” another wondered.

"Odegaard always striking the ball like prime zidane when nothing is on the line. Tsw,” another said.

Ad

"Odegaard found his shooting boots when all was already lost smh,” wrote another.

"We have certain things we are discussing and making decisions" - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's plans for next season

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Mikel Arteta has revealed that the Gunners are discussing and making decisions ahead of next season. He also claimed that he's delighted about the changes that will be made at the Emirates this summer.

Ad

In a press briefing after their win against Southampton in the league, Arteta said (via DailyAFC on X):

“Now, immediately. Tomorrow we have certain things we are discussing and making decisions. When I start to think about it, I feel goosebumps and excitement.”

The Gunners finished in second place in the Premier League for the third season in a row. They also registered 74 points from 38 games and are expected to bolster their squad in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More