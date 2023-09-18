"When people talk about world-class, not for me" - Darren Bent offers honest opinion on 'inconsistent' Manchester United superstar

Darren Bent has lambasted Marcus Rashford for his inconsistency and doesn't think the Manchester United star is world-class.

Rashford enjoyed a stellar 2022-23 campaign, bouncing back from a career-worst 2021-22 season, in which he lost his place in the side. He bagged 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions under Erik ten Hag in 2022-23, and many were certain he was back to his best.

However, his performances have taken a dip this season, and he has faded in and out of games. The 25-year-old was excellent in the first half of Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (September 16). However, he was seen trudging around the pitch when the going got tough in the second half, much to fans' frustrations.

Bent has given his take on Rashford. He has issues with the England international lack of consistency, telling talkSPORT:

"Too often in the last few years, he's had a period where he'll go hot, then go missing. You need someone who's consistent. When people talk about world-class, not for me. No way!"

Rashford is often compared with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, as both play similar roles for their respective teams. Saka had a memorable season of his own in 2022-23, managing 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 games.

Rashford boasts better numbers but Bent argues that it doesn't paint the full picture about which of the duo is better:

"When people talk about looking at the numbers that Rashford puts up and then look at Saka ... Saka is so much more consistent than Rashford, week in and week out, even if he doesn't score he does something."

Rashford has started this season with one goal and one assist in five games across competitions. He signed a new five-year contract, making him the club's best-paid player in July, ending months of speculation over his future.

However, some Manchester United fans may be demanding to see a bit more from their protagonist. The English superstar isn't one of the younger crop anymore, and he needs to come to the fore more in difficult situations.

Rashford could be aided by Rasmus Hojlund's arrival at Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund could help Marcus Rashford fire Manchester United back into form.

Rashford has spent much of his Manchester United career without a consistent frontman to play off on the left flank.

The Red Devils have been through the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Romelu Lukaku during Rashford's stint. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial's injury issues have made him a liability.

That may be having a detrimental effect on Rashford, who has often had to play an undesired centre-forward role. There's no doubt that the United academy graduate operates best from the left.

Manchester United have a new No. 9 in Rasmus Hojlund who arrived from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer for £72 million. The Danish frontman is a traditional target man. He bagged 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions last season.

There were signs that Rashford and Hojlund would work well together during the first half of the loss to Brighton at the weekend. The Dane had the ball in the back of the net after fine work from the left-winger, but the ball was deemed to have gone out of play in the process.