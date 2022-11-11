"When he's on the pitch" - Marcus Rashford happy to see Manchester United star back 

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has heaped praise on teammate Anthony Martial after their 4-2 win over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on November 10.

The Frenchman returned to the starting XI and helped his side qualify for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Martial equalized just a minute after Ollie Watkins had given the lead to the visitors.

Diogo Dalot then scored an own goal before goals from Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay secured the victory for Manchester United.

The Red Devils will host Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on December 20.

Speaking after the game, Rashford shared his happiness at Martial's return from injury. He told MUTV (via UtdDistrict):

"He's a top number nine. When he's on the pitch he's always going to score goals, it's up to us to create the chances in good positions for him. I'm happy that he's fit."

The France international has played just six games in all competitions this season, having suffered multiple injuries. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in that time.

His return will be a big boost for Erik ten Hag, who only had Cristiano Ronaldo as his striking option. The Portuguese ace has registered just six goals and two assists in 16 games for Manchester United in all competitions.

Marcus Rashford says he is focused on Manchester United ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Rashford was named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, he has claimed that he is completely focused on Manchester United right now.

After the win over Aston Villa, Rashford said (via manutd.com):

"For me, the focus is United and performing at United, then England is always going to be around the corner. I'm really pleased to be back in the squad and it's going to be a massive month for us, so I'm looking forward to that but, hopefully, we can close off this chapter with a win on Sunday [at Fulham]."

Rashford has now scored eight goals and provided three assists in 18 games across all competitions this season.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto



Most League Cup goals since Rashford's 1st LC goal in Sept 2016



E Nketiah

D Calvert-Lewin

A Fletcher

M RASHFORD

M Forss Marcus Rashford scores his 8th goal of the season (scored 5 all last season) and his 9th goal in 17 League Cup appsMost League Cup goals since Rashford's 1st LC goal in Sept 2016E NketiahD Calvert-LewinA FletcherM RASHFORDM Forss Marcus Rashford scores his 8th goal of the season (scored 5 all last season) and his 9th goal in 17 League Cup appsMost League Cup goals since Rashford's 1st LC goal in Sept 20161️⃣1️⃣ E Nketiah1️⃣0️⃣ D Calvert-Lewin1️⃣0️⃣ A Fletcher9️⃣ M RASHFORD9️⃣ M Forss https://t.co/fD3dOAdVko

United, meanwhile, will next face Fulham at Craven Cottage on November 13 in their final game before the World Cup break.

Poll : 0 votes