“When you play with Messi, he makes you better” - Fans laud Inter Miami star for his performance in Lionel Messi’s absence 

Fans lauded Inter Miami attacker Leonardo Campana for his performance in Lionel Messi's absence. The Herons managed to get a 3-2 win with Campana scoring a brace for his team.

Messi is currently on international duty as he is playing for Argentina in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifying games. Hence, Tata Martino's team needed another player to step up in their iconic number 10's absence.

While Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba started the game against Kansas City, Campana left a big mark in the match.

Daniel Salloi drew first blood for the away side in the ninth minute of the match. Campana restored parity with his 25th minute penalty, before giving his team the lead with his strike in the 45th minute of the match. Facundo Farias scored in the 60th minute to make it 3-1. Alan Pulido pulled one back for the visitors, which turned out to be only a consolation.

Fans were happy with the way Campana stood up when the team needed him the most. They reacted on Twitter, with one writing:

"When you play with MESSI, he makes you a BETTER PLAYER."

Campana was also adjudged the Star of the Match for his performance during Inter Miami vs. Kansas City. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after his display in Lionel Messi's absence:

Cuti Romero waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi after his performance against Bolivia

Lionel Messi was once again the savior as Argentina managed to register a 1-0 win against Ecuador in their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying game. In a hardly fought contest, Messi made the difference with his 78th minute free kick goal.

The captain stood up yet again when his team needed the most and defender Cuti Romero, who was another exceptional performer in the match, reacted to Messi's display, saying (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“Leo always shows up in the moments when it is difficult for us or when we cannot open up the game, he has those things that only he has and we are very happy to continue having him. He looks very happy and we enjoy him a lot. We are happy to see him doing so well."

Lionel Messi, however, had to be taken off during the latter stages of the clash against Ecuador. His participation in the upcoming game against Bolivia at La Paz remains uncertain.