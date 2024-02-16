"When there is a player of that caliber, we always have to be in the conversation" - Arsenal boss on Kylian Mbappe being available as free-agent

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has stated that the Gunners are having conversations about Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. However, the Frenchman is not likely to come to the Emirates.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's game against Burnley at Turf Moor on February 18 (Sunday), Arteta made these remarks about Mbappe. According to transfer Guru Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman has told Paris Saint-Germain that he will leave the Ligue 1 giants at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Arteta was asked by the reporters if the Gunners will have the French forward on their transfer radar in the summer transfer window despite Real Madrid being the favourites to sign Mbappe.

The Spaniard replied:

"When there is a player of that caliber, we always have to be in the conversation. But, as you say, it looks in a different way."

Real Madrid has been a potential destination for Kylian Mbappe for the last few years, as he has been in constant talks with the La Liga giants. On the other side, the Gunners are currently in the third spot in the Premier League, with 52 points in 24 matches behind Manchester City (52) and Liverpool (54).

Arsenal forward joins Brazilian side Fluminense on a loan deal until 2025 January

Arsenal winger Marquinhos has joined the Brazilian side Fluminense on loan until January 2025. The 20-year-old joined Mikel Arteta's side in July 2022 from Sao Paulo. However, he has failed to find a spot in the playing XI of the Gunners.

During his spell in North London, Marquinhos has been loaned to Norwich, FC Nantes and now Fluminense by the Gunners. Over the years, the Brazilian has made only six appearances for the North London club, in which he scored a goal and also provided an assist.

Arsenal released a statement on their official website that read:

"Marquinhos will be joining the reigning Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense on loan until January 2025. Everyone at Arsenal wishes Marquinhos all the best for his loan spell with Fluminense and look forward to seeing his continued development."

The forward's contract also includes an option that will allow Fluminense to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.