“When in Portugal” – Anthony Joshua imitates Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Siuu celebration while on holiday

Former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua posted a video of himself imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's siuu celebration while on holiday in Portugal.

Joshua has long been an admirer of the Manchester United No. 7. The duo have previously posed together to upload photos on social media.

The Englishman has now paid tribute to Ronaldo while visiting the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's home country.

He captioned the image:

"When in Portugal…… SIIIIUUUUUUUUUUUU. "🇵🇹

Joshua is on a rocky road in his career at the moment. He has lost three out of his past five fights inside the squared ring.

The two-time former unified world heavyweight champion last fought in August when he suffered a split decision loss against Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch. The Ukrainian completed the double over Joshua with the win.

There was talk of Joshua taking on Tyson Fury next in one of the biggest bouts in British history. However, they couldn't reach an agreement in terms of contract. Hence, it will be interesting to see what's next for Joshua.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been in shaky form as well. He has scored two goals and provided one assist in 11 games across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this campaign.

The Portuguese legend recently scored the 700th goal of his club career with a stylish left-footed finish in a 2-1 win against Everton in the Premier League on 9 October. The goal marked his first in the league this season.

Former PSG star praised Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ander Herrera recently praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his work ethic and determination over the years (via ESPN):

"When you have a player who scores 24/25 goals last season, how can you say this player is not for the team?

"Top scorer of the team, one of the top scorers in Europe. Probably not going to score 50 goals every season, of course. But he's still fighting, scoring, taking care of himself every day, every single training [session], so respect."

The Athletic Bilbao midfielder added:

"Now, probably, you have to control the charge of him in terms of training and games. You can't make him play every single game of the season. In the big moments, he will be there."

