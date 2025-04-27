"When the pressure is high he will ALWAYS step up", "Supreme footballer" - Fans hail Liverpool star as they win PL after 5-1 win over Spurs

Liverpool fans on X have waxed lyrical about Alexis Mac Allister after he had an outstanding performance during their 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The two sides locked horns in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

The Reds needed just one point to seal their 20th league title coming into the game. However, Spurs threatened to ruin the party after Dominic Solanke headed home in the 12th minute to break the deadlock.

Fortunately for Liverpool, Luis Diaz tapped home four minutes later to level the scores. Alexis Mac Allister made it 2-1 in the 24th minute, unleashing an unstoppable effort into the roof of the net from 20 yards out. Cody Gakpo (34') and Mohamed Salah (63') scored one goal apiece before Destiny Udogie's own-goal (69') ensured the Reds sealed a historic 5-1 win in front of the Anfield faithful.

Ad

Trending

Mac Allister was named the Player of the Match for his performance, completing 35 passes from an attempted 40 with an accuracy of 88 percent. The Argentine midfielder created two chances, landed two shots on target from an attempted three, and made seven recoveries. He also won the most duels (seven) and made the most tackles (four).

One Liverpool fan posted:

"When the pressure is high Mac Allister will ALWAYS step up. Supreme footballer man"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

TNT Sports stated:

"Just a reminder that Alexis Mac Allister reportedly cost Liverpool just £35m. A bargain in the modern market"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"The best performing and the most consistent Premier League midfielder of the season? Alexis Mac Allister," one fan commented

"Mac Allister is the best midfielder we’ve had since Gerrard and I honestly don’t think it’s close," another added

"I cannot believe there are people in this fanbase that don’t rate Mac Allister," one fan tweeted

Ad

"After Messi's retirement, if any player could adore that no. 10 Jersey, it can be Mac Allister. He is such an underrated player to have you in the Team," one fan chimed in

How did Liverpool fare during their 5-1 win over Tottenham?

Liverpool deservedly secured their 20th Premier League title following their dominant 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Arne Slot and Co. were also able to celebrate with the fans at Anfield, five years after the Covid-19 pandemic had prevented them from doing so.

Ad

The Reds dominated possession with 63 percent of the ball, completing 440 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent. Meanwhile, Tottenham had 37 percent possession and completed 224 passes with an accuracy of 73 percent.

Liverpool were also much better going forward, landing 25 shots in total, with eight being on target (xG of 2.14). In comparison, Spurs were limited to eight shots, mustering three on target (xG of 0.37).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 27, 2025, at 11:25 PM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More