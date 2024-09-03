"When professional ethics are not respected, there can always be controversy" – Cristiano Ronaldo aims dig at Manchester United and Erik ten Hag

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a dig at Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, suggesting that he was disrespected at the Premier League club under the Dutchman.

Earlier in 2022, the Al-Nassr star got embroiled in a controversy after criticizing Ten Hag in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. Subsequently, the 39-year-old striker had his Manchester United contract terminated before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

During a recent interview with Portuguese outlet A Bola, Ronaldo was asked if he is prepared to represent Portugal men's national team as a squad player. He replied (h/t GOAL):

"In my mind, I'll always be a starter. That's what you think. Until the end of my career, I'll always think that I'll be a starter. I'll always respect the decisions, not just of the coach, but at the clubs I've played for, I've always respected them... once or twice, they've also behaved badly towards me [laughs]. But seriously, whenever there's professional ethics, I'll always respect the coaches' decisions."

Ronaldo, who scored 27 goals in 54 games across competitions during his second spell at Manchester United between 2021 and 2022, added:

"When professional ethics are not respected, there can always be controversy, but that is separate. What I feel at the moment, and the coach's words also demonstrate this, is that I continue to be an asset to the national team and I will be the first to admit it. If that does not happen, if I am not an asset, I will be the first to leave."

The Al-Nassr striker, who joined his current club on a free transfer in January 2023, endured an underwhelming UEFA Euro 2024 campaign. He failed to score a single goal in five appearances at the tournament.

32-year-old compared to Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United's recent 3-0 defeat

Earlier this Sunday (September 1), Mohamed Salah scored a goal and laid out two assists in Liverpool's 3-0 league win at Manchester United.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher likened the 32-year-old forward to Cristiano Ronaldo. He opined (h/t talkSPORT):

"I think Mo Salah is obsessed. A little bit like Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of scoring records, appearance records, longevity in the game. For most of us, when you get to 35, you're sort of done in football but I think with the way that lad looks after himself, I think he's probably looking at playing until he's 40 or certainly late thirties."

Salah, whose Reds contract is set to expire next June, has registered 15 goals and six assists 16 games against Manchester United so far.

