“When Ronaldo, Messi, they win the Ballon d’Or, it’s never robbed” - Mourinho responds to Wesley Sneijder claiming 2010 Ballon d’Or was unfair

Former Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has thrown his weight behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or conversation. The Portuguese manager shut down talk of the former Barcelona man unfairly winning the 2010 edition of the award at the expense of Wesley Sneijder.

Netherlands and Inter Milan great Sneijder believes he deserved to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of the Argentine in 2010, but was robbed. He won the treble with Mourinho at Inter Milan and helped the Netherlands finish second at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Sneijder's club manager that season, Mourinho, has rubbished the claims of the Dutchman that he was robbed of the award. Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on the Vibe with Five podcast, the former AS Roma manager said both Ronaldo and Messi deserved every Ballon d'Or they got.

"I don’t like to say it robbed. Who won it? Messi? So, not robbed. But Wesley did the treble, the Champions League winner, I think the World Cup final in the same season. So Wesley should be there at least in the top 3, but when in the last generation, when Cristiano [Ronaldo], Messi, they win the Ballon d’Or, it’s never robbed."

Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties as AS Roma manager last month after seeing his side struggle in Serie A. The former Chelsea boss has since been replaced by Daniele De Rossi, despite having won the UEFA Europa Conference League in his first season at the club.

The Portuguese manager is without a job as he continues to look for a suitable role. He recently revealed turning down multiple job offers during his time with Roma.

Rooney tips English sensation to succeed Messi, Ronaldo as Ballon d'Or winner

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham can emulate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the Ballon d'Or in 2024. The 20-year-old midfielder has been a revelation this season since completing a switch to Real Madrid.

Rooney told Sky Sports that he expects Bellingham to win the coveted award if he continues on his present trajectory. The youngster has found the net 20 times this season and is his club's top scorer.

"If he keeps doing what he’s doing, then why not? Again, we’ve gone through that cycle of Messi and Ronaldo where they’ve dominated. I’m sure there will be five or six players fighting to try and win the next one. I’m sure if Bellingham keeps this up, he will be right up there,” Rooney said.

Bellingham has already won both the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy award since moving to Spain. The England international has become one of his side's most important players in a short time.