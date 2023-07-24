When Ronaldo Nazario named Lionel Messi in the 8 top footballers of all time and snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario listed out his eight greatest footballers of all time. While he included the Argentina icon, Lionel Messi, he failed to add the Portugal star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Brazil international's list included players from various generations but he stated that it would not be possible to rank them. Speaking to The Guardian in 2022, he said (via Sport Bible):

"I think there is a very, very special group where you have Diego, Messi, Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Pele, Van Basten, Ronaldinho. I would include myself. Let the fans say, let them debate it in the bars. But you can’t rank them, can’t compare generations."

He added:

"People call me Original Ronaldo but, bloody hell, there were others - and they weren’t false. I’m not the only one and more will come along and be better than me, in everything. I did what I could, the best I could. I’m doing other things now, important things, and I want to keep improving myself. As a footballer I can’t do any more now."

Both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have moved on from European football. While the 36-year-old forward now plays for MLS club Inter Miami, the former Manchester United striker joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in December 2022.

The Portuguese forward has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances for his new club. On the other hand, the former Barcelona man made his first appearance against Cruz Arul in the Leagues Cup, where he managed to score a late winner for his side from a direct free-kick.

Rafael Nadal picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Spain's tennis star Rafael Nadal provided an answer when asked about the better player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 22-time grand slam winner chose the World Cup winner over the Al-Nassr striker. Admitting that he is a Real Madrid fan, Nadal said (via Republic World):

"Messi is better, but I’m a Madrid fan."

It may sound surprising that a fan of Los Blancos would pick the 36-year-old forward in this ever-lasting debate. The Portugal international made 438 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists across all competitions.

He also managed to win the UEFA Champions League trophy four times and La Liga twice during his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The two legends have a won a total of 12 Ballons d'Or amidst several other accolades and purely in terms of stats, are far ahead of any other footballer on the planet in the history of the game.