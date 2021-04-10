When the Santiago Bernabeu is finished, what will look like a training ground will be Anfield: Former Real Madrid player Jorge Valdano

Former Real Madrid player and sporting director Jorge Valdano responded to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's comments about the stadium in which their Champions League encounter took place this week.

"Real Madrid do not play at Valdebebas for the competitive advantage. They lose more than they gain with the change of scenery," said Valdano said.

These comments come after Jurgen Klopp claimed that it felt 'strange' to play at the Valdebebas instead of the Bernabeu. The Liverpool manager asserted that the second leg at Anfield will be played at a 'proper stadium'.

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 following a brace from Vinicius Jr. and a goal from Marco Asensio. The goals came after individual errors made by Liverpool's backline and Klopp's comments were seen by many as a way of deflecting from his team's performance.

It is safe to say the manager's comments did not sit well with Valdano.

"When the Santiago Bernabeu is finished, what will look like a training camp will be Anfield," said the former club executive.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane responds to Liverpool manager's comments about the Valdebebas

Following the Liverpool manager's comments, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane asserted that his team were proud to play at the Valdebebas.

"I don’t have an opinion about what Jurgen says, we are proud to play in this stadium," said Zidane. "Liverpool is the opponent and we know they are going to leave all they have on the pitch, I have no question about that."

The Real Madrid manager was firm in stating that despite grabbing an excellent result at home, the tie is far from over and Liverpool are capable of turning things around at Anfield.

"'We just need to be ready and it is going to be a very good second leg match. We will need to do the same thing in the second leg. We are happy with the result but we have won nothing," the Frenchman added. "We are happy with the performance and what the players have done is huge after a lot of difficulties in our season," said Zidane.

If Zidane's side are able to capitalise on their 3-1 lead, they will face either Chelsea or Porto in the semifinals.

Real Madrid now have a massive week ahead of them. Prior to the second leg of the Champions Legaue quarterfinal at Anfield, the Los Blancos have an El Classico in La Liga against Barcelona.