“When you say ‘I think’, it means you’re not fully sure” - Ex-Real Madrid star on Cristiano Ronaldo calling himself GOAT; snubs Lionel Messi too

Former Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez has named his greatest player of all time excluding both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two modern-day footballing greats have dominated the 'GOAT' debate in recent years but Sanchez believes Pele is the greatest ever to grace the game.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines in February 2025 when he remarked that he considers himself the most complete footballer in the game's history. Ronaldo said:

"I think I'm the most complete football player that has ever existed. People could like Messi, Maradona or Pele, and I respect it, but I'm the most complete. I'm the best player in football history. I haven't seen anyone better than me in football history and I'm saying truth from my heart."

Ad

Trending

Sanchez responded to Ronaldo's comments and insisted that the Portuguese superstar is certainly among the best ever. However, the 66-year-old considers Brazilian icon Pele as the greatest player ever. In an interview with Futbol Picante, the Mexican legend said, as quoted by Bolavip:

"He’s definitely one of the best, but he said, ‘I think,’ and when you say ‘I think,’ it means you’re not fully sure. But what else is he supposed to say about himself? That’s fine."

Ad

Sanchez added:

"If you ask me who the best player in history is, for me, it’s Pele."

Pele, who passed away in 2022, is widely considered as one of the greatest players in the history of football. Nicknamed 'the King', he helped Brazil win three FIFA World Cups and had plenty of success with Santos as well.

Ronaldo and his eternal rival Lionel Messi, on the other hand, have dominated football for almost two decades. The two have won 13 Ballon d'Or awards between themselves which is an extraordinary achievement.

Ad

Even at the dusk of their careers, they are both playing at remarkably high levels and are key players for their respective nations as well. Cristiano Ronaldo, now 40 plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr whereas Lionel Messi, 37, plays for Inter Miami in MLS.

Prince William picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Prince William has offered his opinion on the eternal GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Prince of Britain picked Barcelona legend Messi ahead of his rival Ronaldo.

Ad

Prince William was recently asked to first choose between Ronaldo Nazario and Messi. He replied, via The Mirror:

"These are really tricky ones... Messi."

He was then asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:

"Gotta be Messi, just."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the two standout players in football in the last 20 years. Their rivalry peaked between 2009 and 2018 when the two superstars were the faces of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback