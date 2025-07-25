"When we see Messi not showing up, we really think it's not really important" - Ex-Chelsea hero offers opinion on Lionel Messi missing All-Star Game

Former Chelsea centre-back Frank Leboeuf reckons the 2025 MLS All-Star Game wasn't important from a neutral perspective since Lionel Messi failed to show up. His comments arrived after Messi, alongside Jordi Alba, opted to skip the All-Star Game, in which the MLS All-Stars defeated Liga MX All-Stars 3-1 on Wednesday, July 23.

Many MLS fans were left disappointed after Lionel Messi opted to skip the annual fixture. Despite the All-Star Game being an exhibition match, fans were eager to witness Messi weave his magic on the pitch to raise the profile of the highly anticipated clash.

However, Messi and Inter Miami's technical staff reportedly opted to rest the Argentine ace amid their busy schedule in recent weeks. This led to Leboeuf making a bold statement on ESPN FC's YouTube Channel:

"Yeah, it must be important for the MLS, but coming from a neutral point of view, or from well, from Europe, yeah, we don't realize how important it can be. And when we see Messi not showing up, we really think that it's not really important because it would have been important, I think, if Messi would have been there."

He added:

"So it says a lot about the importance of that game. So it must be a cultural difference, a misunderstanding, I don't know. But what we see from Europe if there is one deciding for everything about himself, it's Messi and that's it. And if he didn't show up, there must be a reason. It's because it's not important."

Despite being in the twilight years of his career at the age of 38, Lionel Messi has regularly featured for Inter Miami this season, missing just three games across competitions. He has recorded 24 goals and eight assists in 29 appearances across all competitions, playing a total of 2481 minutes to date.

"He's not doing this for MLS and to grow the game in this country" - Pundit makes bold claim after Lionel Messi misses All-Star Game

From the aforementioned source, ESPN pundit Alejandro Moreno also provided his verdict after Lionel Messi opted to skip the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. Moreno believes Messi doesn't care about growing the MLS in the United States and that the league's hierarchy have to accept the Argentine's decision.

Additionally, Moreno reckons that Messi is only representing the Herons to be prepared for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup for Argentina. The tournament is set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.

Moreno said:

"Now, if I were Don Garber and if I were in the offices of MLS and I had Lionel Messi in my league, of course, I'm going to circle everything around him. But we have to understand that Lionel Messi is playing for Lionel Messi and for Inter Miami. He's not doing this for MLS and to grow the game in this country. He's doing this so that he's best prepared for the World Cup in 2026 for Argentina, and then he's moving on with his life."

He continued:

"And whatever happens with MLS beyond that, he is not going to care and it's not going to it's not going to make a dent in his legacy as to what happened or didn't happen. Did he show up? Did he not show up to the All-Star game? None of these things matter in the big picture to Lionel Messi, and MLS just simply has to accept it."

Messi is expected to be handed a one-game suspension for missing the All-Star Game without a valid medical excuse, as per the MLS' rules.

